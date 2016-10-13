This Home is the Epitome of Contemporary Design

The geometrical patterns that covered the front of the home have been continued in a bold and blocky way in this daring dining room and kitchen area. Thick rectangles are found just about everywhere you look, from the legs of the table to the black partition wall to the hunk of wood that comprises part of the kitchen cabinetry, as well as part of the dining room wall. From the modern art decorating the walls, you can tell that this home was designed with a love of all things contemporary.

One notable aspect of this half-open, half-closed design is the way the polished white floor seamlessly connects all of the spaces, creating a smooth canvas that provides breathing space for the bolder, more defined elements of the room, such as the thick partition walls.

If you like this dark and bold colour statements, explore the possibilities and rules for adding darker colours to your home with this ideabook.