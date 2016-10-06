Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Doors To Give Your Home Rustic Charm

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
The style of your doors says a lot about the home it guards. It’s your first impression on visitors and it’s where you will welcome friends and family into your home. Doors open your home to gardens, patios, and all kinds of magical spaces within your home. At homify we love rustic doors because they are a charming addition to a traditional home. Wood, glass, and hardware all combine to form the perfect entrance. We’ve chosen 7 of the best designs for rustic doors in your home. Let’s start our list with number one!

1. Folding treasure

This door folds into the courtyard to easily open up your home. Perfect for those who love to bring fresh air into their homes. The rustic charm of the wood and the glass paneling adds character to the room without stealing the show.

2. Stately entrance

This home’s front door, made of iron, wood, and glass, accompanies the home beautifully. The rich wood is echoed by the stairs. We love the glazed arc at the top. homify knows lots of professionals who can help you with all the finishing touches on your home. 

3. A door to match the decor

When they match the rest of the decor, doors become the ultimate accessory. This door matches the look of the room both in colour and style. A bright teal colour like this is a bold and lovely choice for the room.

4. A note on colour

Speaking of colour, you can use it to your advantage on your front door. If you don’t love the look of your door, consider giving it a facelift with a coat of paint. This can restore your home instantly to some of it’s former glory and makes a home look very put together.

5. Small and shapely

This modest front entrance has a curved feature and vintage style hardware. We love the romantic appeal of this front entrance. A classic shade of wood like this is a warm and welcoming addition for a home.

6. With a touch of glass

Adding a door with glass elevates the style of your home. It creates more light, better sightlines, and even more flow through your home. This front door embodies the best of the rustic style we’ve been looking at!

7. Taking rustic to the next level

This massive door reminds us of medieval times or the entrance into an Indian palace! The woodcarving and detailed finish on the door make it unique. A door like this in your home is sure to impress.

For more inspiration, you can check out our feature on a home that went from barn to a rustic family home.

This Black And White Home Gets It Right
Where will you put a rustic door in your home?

