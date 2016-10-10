The Stylish Revamp of a Dull 70s Bungalow

What a refreshing change from the old entrance, isn’t it? Sandy-hued stylish stone pavers have been arranged in a zigzag manner to lead you to the sleek, grey entrance door. Pristine white planters dot the way, while crushed rocks add interesting textural play on either side of the stone path.

The once gloomy and uninviting bungalow is now a fashionable and very much "in" place to live.