The Stylish Revamp of a Dull 70s Bungalow

Like everything else in life, old properties too require contemporary upgrading with time. Urban homeowners no longer settle for dull, ageing houses groaning under the burden of dated materials and shabby designs. And for this reason, the single storey bungalow called Umbau Haus Grimm in Stade, Germany, had to undergo a modern and charming makeover. This sprawling home was once perfect for life in the 70s, but over time, it had lost its appeal and elegance. So the architects at Architekten Schuch & Cassau BDA decided to usher in some stylish and smart touches and make progressive changes to make the bungalow more suitable for present day living. Read on to know more about the transformation.
The sleek bricks that went into putting together this bungalow were once tasteful, but now looked boring and outdated. The old-fashioned door and bleak windows didn’t improve matters, and the flat but ageing roof needed a facelift too.
From across the street, the house looked morose and uninviting with dingy walls and lack of sufficient doors and windows. A large lawn and garden were at the owner’s disposal though, and they encouraged the architects to come up with brilliant new ideas.
Look at the unique and breathtaking circular design created in the middle of the lush and well-maintained garden now. Natural stone and a patch of soil for growing pruned bushes comprise this pie chart like affair, to add a refreshing and quirky edge to the property. Some structural tweaks were also carried out to open up the home, and large glass doors and windows were added for a chic and trendy look. Observe that the unsightly bricks are gone too, and white and grey concrete now join hands for a modish appearance.
Large glass sliding doors like the one here, pepper the different sides of this bungalow currently. As a result, the inhabitants get to admire their surroundings from inside, enjoy the ample influx of sunlight, and ensure ventilation by keeping the doors open.
The entrance to the house was previously in a sordid state, with dull concrete pavers hardly offering the incentive to go inside. Moss-ridden grounds and gloomy earthy-hued tiles failed to improve the state of affairs here, while the wooden door seemed to hail from a forgotten era.
What a refreshing change from the old entrance, isn’t it? Sandy-hued stylish stone pavers have been arranged in a zigzag manner to lead you to the sleek, grey entrance door. Pristine white planters dot the way, while crushed rocks add interesting textural play on either side of the stone path.
The once gloomy and uninviting bungalow is now a fashionable and very much "in" place to live.