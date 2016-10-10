Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Stylish Revamp of a Dull 70s Bungalow

Justwords Justwords
Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
Loading admin actions …

Like everything else in life, old properties too require contemporary upgrading with time. Urban homeowners no longer settle for dull, ageing houses groaning under the burden of dated materials and shabby designs. And for this reason, the single storey bungalow called Umbau Haus Grimm in Stade, Germany, had to undergo a modern and charming makeover. This sprawling home was once perfect for life in the 70s, but over time, it had lost its appeal and elegance. So the architects at Architekten Schuch & Cassau BDA decided to usher in some stylish and smart touches and make progressive changes to make the bungalow more suitable for present day living. Read on to know more about the transformation.

Before: Mundane appearance

Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda

architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda
architekten schüch & cassau bda

The sleek bricks that went into putting together this bungalow were once tasteful, but now looked boring and outdated. The old-fashioned door and bleak windows didn’t improve matters, and the flat but ageing roof needed a facelift too.

Before: Depressing street view

Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda

architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda
architekten schüch & cassau bda

From across the street, the house looked morose and uninviting with dingy walls and lack of sufficient doors and windows. A large lawn and garden were at the owner’s disposal though, and they encouraged the architects to come up with brilliant new ideas.

After: Dramatic change

Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda

architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda
architekten schüch & cassau bda

Look at the unique and breathtaking circular design created in the middle of the lush and well-maintained garden now. Natural stone and a patch of soil for growing pruned bushes comprise this pie chart like affair, to add a refreshing and quirky edge to the property. Some structural tweaks were also carried out to open up the home, and large glass doors and windows were added for a chic and trendy look. Observe that the unsightly bricks are gone too, and white and grey concrete now join hands for a modish appearance.

After: Bringing in the outdoors

Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda

architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda
architekten schüch & cassau bda

Large glass sliding doors like the one here, pepper the different sides of this bungalow currently. As a result, the inhabitants get to admire their surroundings from inside, enjoy the ample influx of sunlight, and ensure ventilation by keeping the doors open.

Before: Old and worn out materials

Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda

architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda
architekten schüch & cassau bda

The entrance to the house was previously in a sordid state, with dull concrete pavers hardly offering the incentive to go inside. Moss-ridden grounds and gloomy earthy-hued tiles failed to improve the state of affairs here, while the wooden door seemed to hail from a forgotten era.

After: Ooh la la!

Umbau Haus Grimm, Stade, architekten schüch & cassau bda architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda

architekten schüch & cassau bda
architekten schüch &amp; cassau bda
architekten schüch & cassau bda

What a refreshing change from the old entrance, isn’t it? Sandy-hued stylish stone pavers have been arranged in a zigzag manner to lead you to the sleek, grey entrance door. Pristine white planters dot the way, while crushed rocks add interesting textural play on either side of the stone path.

The once gloomy and uninviting bungalow is now a fashionable and very much “in” place to live. Check out another before and after story for more ideas - Everyday Sophistication – A Gift To Once Gloomy Home.

A Unique Apartment With A Curvy Surprise
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks