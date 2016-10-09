Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Chic Ideas for Wood Palettes

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Getting creative with palette wood can be chic in any room of the house, from the garden, to the bedroom, even to the bathroom. Whether you're stuck for ideas on what to build, or you have a design but are looking for some cool features to add, you'll find inspiration among these 20 creative palette designs. 

1. Add Wheels

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
You can make any palette furniture more functional by adding wheels. 

2. New Styles

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Don't be afraid to disassemble those palettes to create new styles for your furniture.  

3. Sea-side

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture White
In beach environments a nice white stain will make your cost-effective furniture looks luxurious. 

4. Deck Chairs

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
You don't need to spend a pretty penny to get those huge deck chairs, just make them! 

5. Add Colour

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Too often palette wood goes unstained! Instead, use them to add some colour to your garden. 

6. Eclectic Furniture

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Those same colours can be used to brighten up virtually any space in your home. 

7. Bed Frames

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
You can create a dramatic look with palette bed frames, especially if you're willing to go bright. 

8. Functional Bed-side Table

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg starg BedroomBedside tables
This genius little creation can side on top of the bed and act as a table for mealtime! 

9. Shelving

homify Study/office
If you have more books than you know what to do with, you can add lots of shelving to store it all with palette wood. 

10. Bathroom

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
Have you ever seen palette wood used in the bathroom before? Neither have we! But we imagine you'll need a heavy duty stain to keep the moisture out, so make sure you confirm with a professional

11. Wild Print

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design SE-RECYCLE eco design Living roomSofas & armchairs
If you're making your own furniture, why not give it some special touches that fit your personal style and uses? This wild fabric and the book storage are two great examples of personalization. 

12. Shelving Stain

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
To make your palette shelving more elegant, apply a dark stain. You don't notice it's recycled wood at first glance! 

13. Garden Stage

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
Now is the time to build a little something extra for the garden pots. This design keeps them feeling unified and makes them easy to move! 

14. Chalkboard Accesories

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
If you have a little spot in your home where you need to hang things, whether for your chalk, your keys, or your hats, palette wood is a great solution. 

15. More Storage

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Need a spot for the kid's toys? Consider building some larger palette wood containers. 

16. Bedside Beauty

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
You can convert simple palette wood furniture into any kind of style. See some more bedroom examples here

17. Floating Bed

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
Light-weight palette wood makes all kind of fun swing designs possible! 

18. Medium Stains

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf Garden Furniture
If you're contrasting the wood with green, use a rich medium stain to make everything feel warm and bright. 

19. Pair with Other Wood

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
You can surround a favourite piece of wood furniture with palette furniture that adds function and matches. 

20. Go Dark

homify Patios & Decks
Don't be afraid to add deep dark stains, or paint, to add sophistication to your palette wood designs. 

Looking for more savvy home tips? Here's the seven habits you need to cultivate for a cleaner home

A Family Home Filled with Playfulness and Practicality
Did we miss any great wood palette ideas? Let us know in the comments!  

