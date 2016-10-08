Cheap and Chic: 10 Affordable Homes We Love

At homify, we know that you never have to sacrifice style for the bottom line. If you’re keen on building your own home, the prices can be pretty daunting! We want to share with you our list of 10 affordable homes we love.

These homes are packed with style and are fully functional while costing a fraction of the cost of traditional home building. If you decide to build your own home, homify knows great professionals who can help you achieve the home of your dreams.

Note: The prices listed below are converted from Polish zloty into Canadian dollars. Building practices, the cost of labour, the cost of land, and cost of the materials vary and likely much higher in Canada.