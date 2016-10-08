Cheap and Chic: 10 Affordable Homes We Love

At homify, we know that you never have to sacrifice style for the bottom line. If you’re keen on building your own home, the prices can be pretty daunting! We want to share with you our list of 10 affordable homes we love.
These homes are packed with style and are fully functional while costing a fraction of the cost of traditional home building. If you decide to build your own home, homify knows great professionals who can help you achieve the home of your dreams.
Note: The prices listed below are converted from Polish zloty into Canadian dollars. Building practices, the cost of labour, the cost of land, and cost of the materials vary and likely much higher in Canada.
This charming German style home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A home like this costs just under $100,000 to build.
We love the classic shape of the house and its cheerful red roof. Wood details and an expansive deck make this home look more luxurious
A cute country style home like this can be yours for less than $85,000! There are three bedrooms in the attic of the home and a large living room on the main floor.
The covered wood deck in the front of the house is what makes it special. The gentle fold in the roof and the wood detail of the awning are sumptuous details for this simple country home.
This sweet bungalow is a perfect modern home. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just $100,000 is all you need to build this simple house. In the living room a sliding door opens to the terrace.
If you love cabins, you’ll love this modern little house! It’s gabled roof and classic lines remind us of a cabin. This one has been updated for modern life. Three bedrooms are upstairs and there is a comfortable linear layout on the main floor with the kitchen tucked into the corner.
Glass doors help open the cabin up to the natural surroundings. We love warm wood trim.
Small is beautiful. There’s only 86 square metres of space in this home. Three bedrooms fit inside snuggly. This home cost just over $60,000 to build. Irresistible!
The brick detail on the facade of the house is charming. The home has a chic look despite its size!
It’s almost impossible to believe that this home could be built for less than $60,000. The modern and sleek look of the house is stunning! There is plenty of space inside this cozy home.
A spacious kitchen, three bathrooms, and a total of four bedrooms mean that this could be a great family home. The two balconies upstairs and the outdoor space are incredible. This is a livable and stylish home.
This bungalow plays with traditional and modern styles. The modern design exudes simplicity. Built with ceramic blocks and insulated with glass wool, the home has underfloor heating!
The home has three bedrooms and a convenient layout. Simple landscaping flatters the home. The dark stained wood details on the home and the garage door are very chic. This is one of the more expensive homes on this list, costing just under $150,000 to build.
A bold and classic home is an excellent choice because a home like this will weather all the trends and fashions for years to come. Panoramic windows at the rear of the house offer fabulous views and natural light.
This home cost around $125,000 to build. An affordable investment in your future! We love the chic juliet balcony on the second floor.
This home has traditional style and a lovely overhanging gabled roof. Beautiful wood detailing combines with striking architectural lines.
This house has two large bedrooms and an office. It cost close to $175,000 to build. Still an affordable option for a gorgeous and functional family home.
This stylish bungalow has unique wooden edge along the roof. With three bedrooms and a large living room, this home has everything you need.
We love the white shade of the house! The matching garage and front door is a sleek shade of grey. The home reflects the cloudy sky in this photo beautifully.
Thanks for taking a look at our list of affordable homes we love! For more home inspiration, check out our feature on 10 homes for the perfect escape.