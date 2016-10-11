Your browser is out-of-date.

White Out: 13 Ways To Add Crisp Beauty To Your Home

Sarah Rose Anderson
Eating
White is the most versatile shade you can have in your home. It is unique in its ability to brighten up a space to make it feel larger and can adapt to changing trends and styles in your home. We’ve gathered up 13 of the best tips to use to get more white in your home and take advantage of all the crisp beauty it has to offer. Whiteout conditions ahead!

1. White out your storage

Cedar House
The Chase Architecture

Cedar House

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

An easy way to add white to your home is to have cabinetry or storage shelves in the same shade as your walls. This storage fades out into the background and it’s a perfect way to hide your storage in plain sight.

2. White fuels imagination

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White
Cuckooland

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White

Cuckooland
Cuckooland
Cuckooland

Kids bedrooms are usually clad in primary colours. These shades don’t match the rest of the house and kids grow quickly out of this decor. Try using white in the kids room! It gives kids some breathing room to use their imaginations.

3. Invisible structural elements

Sitting Room
homify

Sitting Room

homify
homify
homify

Exposed and visible structural elements are great for an industrial look. If you want to lighten up the look of your house try painting them white. They will become a more subtle design element in your home.

4. Classic bathroom style

Cloud Stone Bath
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Cloud Stone Bath

Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

White is the classic choice for bathrooms. It is a crisp, clean look that doesn’t go out of style. For an elegant look, pair white with black and other neutral tones in the bathroom.

5. Festive white shades

Christmas Range, The White Company
The White Company

Christmas Range

The White Company
The White Company
The White Company

White party decorations? Yes! These decorations are a great way to class up a party. They brighten up the space and add a fresh element to any party.

6. Crisp bedding

Florence Darkwood Bed
homify

Florence Darkwood Bed

homify
homify
homify

Nothing says sweet dreams quite like fresh, white bed sheets. Colourful bedding is great for adding personality to a room. If you want a classic look that will calm you down after a long day, we recommend going all white.

7. Expand your corridors

Projekt Musterhauseinrichtung, Möbel von yourelement
yourelement

yourelement
yourelement
yourelement

Narrow hallways can be opened up with fresh white tones. By dialling down dark elements in the hall and amping up the white space, you can feel the space expand just a little. This is the oldest trick in the white book.

8. White and fluffy

Scandinavian eating
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

White textures like faux fur and sheepskin rugs are a subtle way to add natural elements to your home. Fluffy rugs are great in the bedroom, but you might loose some of your breakfast in the high pile if you put one in the dining area.

9. Scandinavian influence

Scandinavian Cool
iDecorate Ltd

Scandinavian Cool

iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd

To jump on the scandinavian trend, white is the best gateway. Try accessorizing your home with white. Ornaments and vases like these are easy to integrate into any room. Once you start decorating with white it’s difficult to stop.

10. Modern whites

The Cut Kitchen
Alessandro Isola Ltd

The Cut Kitchen

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

White is modern. Think of the Guggenheim and you’ll know what we mean! If you want to transform the look of your house into a more modern abode, white can help get you there. homify knows interior decorators and designers who can help you get a more modern look in your home.

11. White is center stage

Loop
usTogether

Loop

usTogether
usTogether
usTogether

Check out this eccentric multimedia statement room. In all white, this room manages to intrigue and delight. Try using white to amp up your interior design. You can show off personality and flair with just one tone!

12. Minimalistic white

The Long Brick House
Földes Architects

The Long Brick House

Földes Architects
Földes Architects
Földes Architects

Minimalism is one of our favourite home design trends. Nothing is easier to organize or clean than a crisp, white, minimalistic room. Extraneous furniture is out. All white fixtures is in. This minimalistic look is expansive and chic.

13. Use white to help you focus

Praktische Schreibtische im ausgefallenem Design
Baltic Design Shop

Praktische Schreibtische im ausgefallenem Design

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Lastly your work space can benefit from white. Few colours and white tones help focus the mind naturally. If you are constantly chasing productivity, do yourself a table and white out your workspace.

Thanks for checking out our list of 13 ways to add white to your home! Looking for more home inspiration? Check out our feature on 7 ideas to copy from this beautiful home

Do you love white?

