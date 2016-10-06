8 Small But Charming Kitchens

Aside from the décor of a modern kitchen, you may have to consider some elegance in the form of planning and layout to get your kitchen looking great. Black cabinets and white splashbacks are a sensational choice for that modern minimalist décor, and with this linear layout it is sleek and stylish too. If you were inspired by thse charming kitchens, there here are 8 stunning small kitchens you'll adore too!

- Based on a translation from homify Argentina