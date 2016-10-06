Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Small But Charming Kitchens

M. Martins M. Martins
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

Modern homes are the perfect choice of sophistication, security and elegant fixtures and fittings, they are often designed as open living spaces that skimp on the kitchen. In this ideabook, we look at 8 small kitchens that are charming, functional and attractive regardless of their compact size and layout. Your apartment or town house kitchen doesn’t have to be cramped and ugly, and we’ll show you why…

1. Contrast

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

It is important to create a contrast in order to balance your kitchen décor, opt for darker wooden cabinets and lighter countertops that enhance the illusion of a spacious kitchen, go for some brilliant lighting and the space will look cosy and elegant.

2. Practical

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This small kitchen has a practical layout, allowing for more than enough space to work, cook, wash up and even eat. The bold use of colour is difference and trendy creating a sleek and contemporary design.

3. Storage

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This kitchen is dynamic, with a variety of shelves, drawer and cabinets incorporated in the design to fit any and every kitchen essential.

4. Fantastic lighting

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Fantastic lighting is one of the easiest and most effective ways to get your small kitchen looking great. If your kitchen receives some gorgeous natural light throughout the day, then consider not decorating the space with curtains.

5. A bar for you

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

A dining area in the kitchen may not always be possible, but this bar zone is a simple and effective feature for the modern home. The natural wood bar is great as a quick and easy breakfast area or countertop workspace, and will make your kitchen that much more functional. Contact a professional joiner for your own kitchen bar area.

6. Flexibility

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The kitchen needs to be suited to the needs of the homeowner, so whether it is storage, a home office or a cupcake decorating table, the small kitchen layout should be quick and easy to navigate without stumbling over extra décor or furniture.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colour choice

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Your small kitchen doesn’t need to look simple and neutral. Opt for a pop of vibrant colour to get your home exciting, creative and attractive. Red is a trendy choice, but it does have a striking characteristic too.

8. Layout

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Aside from the décor of a modern kitchen, you may have to consider some elegance in the form of planning and layout to get your kitchen looking great. Black cabinets and white splashbacks are a sensational choice for that modern minimalist décor, and with this linear layout it is sleek and stylish too. If you were inspired by thse charming kitchens, there here are 8 stunning small kitchens you'll adore too!

- Based on a translation from homify Argentina

A Restored Barn With A Secret Tucked Into Its Roof

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks