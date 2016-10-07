Let Your Star Sign Guide You To Your Next Home

You've likely heard that NASA threw a curveball at the stars with its recent revelation that there maybe 13, not 12 zodiac signs. Ophiuchus, the Serpent-bearer in Greek , continues to puzzle people. For those born between Nov. 29 to Dec. 17, Ophiuchus, the 13th constellation is your new is astrological sign. You can blame the Babylonians for the debacle. Around 3,000 years ago, they decided to Ophiuchus out of the calendar since they only needed for 12 signs to cover the 12 months of the year. So take a little tour of our solar system with homify and go house hunting while we 're at it. Perhaps you'll find a home that fits your star sign like a glove.