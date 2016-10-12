Before and After: An Abandoned Home Becomes The Missing Element

Sinking into the background, this neighborhood home in Wroclaw, Poland was in need of a a serious facelift. In a bright and vibrant town known for its characteristic colourful facades of the buildings downtown, this shaggy brown facade was fading further and further from visions of home sweet home , becoming a boring element of the background.

That's where architects from Marmur Studio stepped in.

Preserving the exterior structure of the home, and working within the tight boundaries between two other homes nestled on either side, the architect team created a brighter, bolder facade that commands attention while still conforming to the general look and feel of the other neighborhood buildings. In their overview, the architects explain how this home has gone unchanged for over 30 years – while many of the other modules built around it have undergone updates. Before the renovation, a passerby could walk down the street and never give the house a second glance as its dark colour and worn materials pushed the facade into the background. Now fashioned to match the style and comfort of its modular neighbors, this home has finally found its place as the missing element in a cheerful and friendly neighborhood street.