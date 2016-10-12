Two Stylishly Stately Homes

A sleek and quirky countertop makes this bathroom unique as well as ultramodern in spirit. A long, grey wall-mounted storage cabinet quirkily supports the basin unit, and also displays decorative knickknacks with élan. Another slim storage cabinet beside the mirror makes organisation easy too, while classy marble adds glamour to the environs.

Simple yet sophisticated designs, sober hues, practical hacks and random touches of boldness make these villas interesting and charming. Check out another tour for more ideas - Drawn Inspiration From This Tropical Dream House.