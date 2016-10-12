Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Ways To Squeeze More Space Out of Your Home

Small apartments can be challenging. The lack of storage, tight spaces, and cramped quarters are frustrating! Would you believe that some of the best and most beautiful rooms can come from small apartments? The challenge to work in a small space becomes fuel for creativity. Interior designers and decorators are inspired to make a livable and beautiful home for their clients. We want you to cherish even the smallest of spaces, so we’ve rounded up 9 tips for you. Read on to learn how to squeeze more space out of your small apartment!

1. Furniture that folds away

Save space with fold away furniture. Having furniture that folds away means that you can be more flexible with your living space. Multi-use and minimalistic furniture pieces are the best kind for your home. Imagine folding chairs that aren't rickety and dumpy!

2. Rethink from the bottom up

Not all apartments come with stairs. You can use this tip for any oft forgotten spaces in your home tucked beneath something else. Space under stairs, kitchen islands, and other heavy furniture can easily be transformed into storage space. Use your valuable closets for what really matters and leave the rest tucked away.

3. Go modular

We love modular shelves! They are brilliant for a tiny apartment. The openness creates clear sight lines and flow. You can use modular storage to hide and display your belongings perfectly. You can also use them to sneakily divide a room while maintaining an open plan feel.

4. Use wall space in the kitchen

The walls in your kitchen are probably not being used to their full advantage! Especially in a tiny kitchen it’s important to use up all of your space cleverly. Try using racks and rails to display and store your kitchen accessories. Make sure to keep them neat and hang up only your favourite pieces to avoid a cluttered look. 

5. No monsters under this bed

It’s a real shame when the space under the bed is wasted by a clunky bedframe or empty space. Try using storage bins that roll on casters to easily stow linens and sheets underneath. This is great for small apartments that don’t come with a linen closet. The most elegant solutions include building storage into your bed. Check out this bed  that does double duty as a library.

6. Fake a walk-in closet

It’s easy to fall for the allure of an walk-in closet. Apartments don’t always come with that luxury! You can try to fake the look by using an open partition to create a separate dressing area in your bedroom. Having a dresser to function as an island in the middle works great, but so would a translucent divider or a bench.

7. Shop smarter

One of the best ways to make the most of your apartment is to buy furniture specially designed for small spaces. Consider a smarter option like these shelves. This is a simple, elegant statement piece for your home that takes up little to no room. Your apartment will feel more expansive and airy.

8. Sleep in the loft

Compact apartments force you to be creative with your space. A great way to increase your square footage without knocking down walls is to use a loft bed. This is a fun solution that frees up space and increases your home’s functionality.

9. Furniture that responds to your needs

Extendable furniture is one of the oldest tricks in the book for space saving. Now there are ultra stylish options that are suited for modern living in the 21st century, like this swivel coffee table. Having a small dining table that folds out to fit more guests is an great choice for a small apartment. Choose pieces that respond to your changing needs and don’t compromise style.

Thanks for reading our 9 tips to squeeze more space out of your small apartment! For more tips on living in small spaces, check out our feature on a heavenly apartment that's just 32sqm!

How do you save space?

