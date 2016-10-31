Modern Style And Energy Efficiency Unite In This Incredible home

Today on homify we want to share with you a wonderful family home that is capable of producing its own energy. This kind of energy efficiency doesn’t have to be clunky or industrial in its style. This prefab home is modern and elegant. It’s a great family home on two floors with plenty of living space.

The open plan on the main floor is visually divided up, creating a beautiful heart of the home. Some unexpected touches make it perfectly livable. This home ticks all the boxes for a family home and is an all around smart and modern living concept. Come join us on our tour of this incredible home!