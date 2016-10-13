Intro To Bauhaus: Tour This Creative Concrete Home

At homify, we are always looking for new opportunities to teach about home design! That’s why we are teaching an intro to Bauhaus class today, using this creative concrete home as our guide.
Bauhaus architectural style originates from Germany and took shape after World War II. It was an idea for social housing to help rebuild Germany. Closely associated with Modernism, Bauhaus rejected traditional architectural forms. Its characteristics are easy to spot.
This home is designed in cube shapes with many right angles. It has a flat roof and no ornamentation. It’s facade is smooth and symmetric. Inside we will find open floor plans and large windows. The muted colour pallet of concrete and white is clean and crisp. All these are the classic hallmarks of any Bauhaus building. Let’s take a look at this creative home!
Our first look at the home from the back shows off the beautiful lines of the house. The different parts of the home fit together like interlocking puzzle pieces. The main floor hosts floor to ceiling windows that open onto a simple deck space. There are no soft edges to this cubist home as right angles jut out at each corner.
The home is enveloped in the surrounding greenery of the lawn and the tall trees. Having extensive glazing helps bring some of the beauty of the outdoors to your home.
The bright entryway is devoid of any decoration. Nary a welcome mat to be seen! This minimalist approach is perfect for those who want an urban and clean style in their home.
A wall of warm wood paneling makes this entryway cozy. The unfinished ceiling above gives off a subtle industrial vibe. Having a clear entryway like this brings fresh energy to a home. homify knows architects that can help you build your perfect home.
An open plan main floor like this can make your home feel larger. Clear sight lines from one end of the room to the other create an optical illusion. From here we can see straight back into the kitchen. An atrium is perfect for creating more space inside, too.
The concrete and glass of this space creates a trendy modern living room You can access the deck and open the home up to outdoor living in fair weather. Perfect for entertaining and enjoying warm summer nights.
This pared down kitchen looks like it's from the home of the future! Keeping everything but the oven on one kitchen island has freed up the surrounding wall space. Negative fixtures mean that you might have to do a double take before you realize this is a kitchen!
A minimalist fume hood also helps create clear sight lines and no distractions. Wood combined with concrete in this space is a clever way to bring nature into an ultramodern home.
With windows on two sides, the living room is opened up to the outside. The grey of the concrete and the bone white of the walls inspire creativity. Innovative built in lighting from the ceiling means that floor space is free from lamps. The expansiveness of the room is uplifting. A space like this is full of potential!
The modern look continues on upstairs. There is a clear glass rail between the landing and the atrium to keep the space open and bright. The concrete floor gleams as the white walls bounce around light. The minimalist aesthetic creates visual interest. The lines and shapes of the house shine through and become the main design element.
Another view of the home once it’s got more furniture inside shows off how homey a Bauhaus building can be! The lighting inside is warm and the home glows from within. The wood paneling in the kitchen commands attention. From this view we can see the modest decorated space that shows off some personality.
The white support columns on the first floor are elegant and create more symmetry within the home. We love the rocks lining the outside of the kitchen area. A chic natural element for the home!
Our last look at the home is from the front. A stately blank facade with a single wood detail makes a bold statement. We love the landscaping with sand and grasses! The elongated flat steps leading up to the house make a sophisticated entry to the home. The room in the front has a wall of glazing that provides any glimpse to the inside.
Thanks for taking a look at this Bauhaus home with us!