Intro To Bauhaus: Tour This Creative Concrete Home

At homify, we are always looking for new opportunities to teach about home design! That’s why we are teaching an intro to Bauhaus class today, using this creative concrete home as our guide.

Bauhaus architectural style originates from Germany and took shape after World War II. It was an idea for social housing to help rebuild Germany. Closely associated with Modernism, Bauhaus rejected traditional architectural forms. Its characteristics are easy to spot.

This home is designed in cube shapes with many right angles. It has a flat roof and no ornamentation. It’s facade is smooth and symmetric. Inside we will find open floor plans and large windows. The muted colour pallet of concrete and white is clean and crisp. All these are the classic hallmarks of any Bauhaus building. Let’s take a look at this creative home!