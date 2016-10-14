This Gothic Conservatory Is No Ordinary Porch

This homify 360-degree tour explores the lovely details of a conservatory in Lincolnshire, England. While the rectory that enjoys the addition of this conservatory has been established in its place for years, the conservatory is a new structure that's been added in order to give the home a peaceful spot for contemplation. The most notable aspect of this conservatory's design is the way it deviates from an easy-to-build greenhouse structure, becoming an ornate Gothic work of architecture that brings a historic and grand feeling to the home. The choice of Gothic features in its design are particularly appropriate for a rectory, as this style of architecture has long been associated primarily with the grand, elaborate churches of Europe.
Here, you can see how this recently-added conservatory gives this brick rectory a much closer and enthusiastic connection with its beautiful backyard. The materials that make up this work of art are simple: a glazed metal roof sits upon wooden moldings and trim, and glazed glass fills in the many windows. The real artistry of this design consists in its elegant structure and Gothic style, featuring arched clerestory windows and a unique gable fitted with vertically oriented glaze bars.
The architects from Vale Garden Houses who built this conservatory specialize in this type of indoor/outdoor hybrid structure, having built orangeries, conservatories, and garden rooms throughout the region – this particular example adopts a gothic style, but they've created conservatories fitting various architectural eras, including Georgian and Victorian era styles.
Like the title says, this is no ordinary porch! Instead of a quick wooden deck with a screened-in covering, this conservatory is a fine composition of crisp lines, various interesting angles, and high quality materials. In fact, this particular company has been commissioned to build additions like this one for buildings forming part of Great Britain's National Trust, adding modern convenience and beauty to historically important structures.
This unique indoor space is filled with natural light – this sunlight not only streams in through the windows, but through the translucent glazed roof as well! Glazing offers many benefits; one of these is a structure's ability to maintain a consistent temperature. In a room like this, having warm sunlight bearing in during the cold months will help to keep the space at a comfortable temperature for entertaining guests. And entertain they will! Underneath a lamp reminiscent of something you'd expect to see in a cathedral, there sits a sleek dining room table lined with plenty of chairs. With a vibrant bouquet topping off the scene, this whole room emanates a sense of energy and rejuvenation!
This conservatory would not be complete without providing convenient access to the backyard! From this angle, you can peer into the greenest of lawns that expands in front of the conservatory doors, making for a refreshing backdrop. When the door is left open, this clear and lofty room benefits from a natural breeze, and bright pinks and oranges reflect the positive energy of the nature that fills this room. A refurbished antique coffee table picks up the historic undertones of the addition and of the rectory to which it is connected.
Tucked against the house just enough to enjoy a bit of shade, this sitting area is flooded with speckled sunlight, in a scenario that's not too bright and not too dark, but just right.
