This Gothic Conservatory Is No Ordinary Porch

This conservatory would not be complete without providing convenient access to the backyard! From this angle, you can peer into the greenest of lawns that expands in front of the conservatory doors, making for a refreshing backdrop. When the door is left open, this clear and lofty room benefits from a natural breeze, and bright pinks and oranges reflect the positive energy of the nature that fills this room. A refurbished antique coffee table picks up the historic undertones of the addition and of the rectory to which it is connected.

Tucked against the house just enough to enjoy a bit of shade, this sitting area is flooded with speckled sunlight, in a scenario that's not too bright and not too dark, but just right.

