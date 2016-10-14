A Rundown Basement Flat Becomes Refreshingly Chic

While the wooden floor offers warmth in this elegantly revamped bedroom, the plush white and grey bed promises peaceful relaxation. Sunlight streams in during the daytime through the large window, while chic pendant and sconce lights create a dreamy atmosphere. A large and smooth closet offers oodles of storage space, while a stylish chair near the window makes for a cosy reading spot.

Impressed by the transformation of this once dreadful basement apartment? Check out another makeover story for more ideas - A Bright Cheerful Makeover For A Tiny Dark Apartment.