DIY: 44 Pallet Hacks You Can Easily Copy

Recycling is a no-brainer. It's good for planet Earth, budget-friendly and gratifying.
Industrial pallets, the ones you find piled up behind a supermarket, are a favourite in the up-cycling world. All you need is a little dexterity and a sprinkling of creativity. Use pallets to build a bench, a bed or side table. homify has compiled a list of 44 furniture ideas that you can do yourself. So get ready to be inspired and get out the hammer and nails.
Don't be afraid to add deep dark stains, or paint, to add sophistication to your palette wood designs.
Light-weight palette wood makes all kind of fun swing designs possible!
This genius little creation can side on top of the bed and act as a table for mealtime!
If you have a little spot in your home where you need to hang things, whether for your chalk, your keys, or your hats, palette wood is a great solution.
Now is the time to build a little something extra for the garden pots. This design keeps them feeling unified and makes them easy to move!
- Based on a translation from homify Turkey.