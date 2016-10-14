Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 Budget-Friendly Hacks For A Bewitching Bedroom

Justwords Justwords
PANELPIEDRA BRICK, PANELPIEDRA PANELPIEDRA BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Often, change in bedroom decor is something that we dearly crave. But very often, the reason why we do not go ahead with it is cost. Most renovations are costly affairs and exhaustive. But that does not mean we cannot change the look of our bedroom. In this ideabook, we look at easy ways to spruce up the look of your bedroom without putting pressure on your pocket.  These six amazing ideas will make sure that your bedroom is actually a place of your dreams.

1. Go psychedelic

Camere da letto allestite da Boite Maison, Boite Maison Boite Maison Classic style bedroom
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

When you want to add drama to the room, opt for a splash of colour. A lick of paint can do amazing things to your bedroom décor. Adding colour does not mean painting the walls but instead use  décor and accessories as accents in the room. 

2. Be unique with wallpaper

Zeit für einen Tapetenwechsel!, Tapeterie Tapeterie BedroomAccessories & decoration
Tapeterie

Tapeterie
Tapeterie
Tapeterie

One of the most beautiful, speedy and economical ways to revamp a bedroom is wallpaper. You could go all out and paste wallpaper all over or  use it to draw attention to just one wall or keep it subtle. There are plenty of modern patterns to choose from these days to make your walls wonderful.

3. Get a better bed

PANELPIEDRA BRICK, PANELPIEDRA PANELPIEDRA BedroomBeds & headboards
PANELPIEDRA

PANELPIEDRA
PANELPIEDRA
PANELPIEDRA

The best is a piece of furniture that takes up most of the space in the room. You can choose to use a  bed, with a unique headrest to make it the conversation piece of the room. Take a cue from this rustic creation by the interior designers and decorators at Panelpiedra.

4. Make your own furniture:

moveo. // Das weitgereiste Regalsystem, reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben Living roomStorage
reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben

reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben
reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben
reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben

One of the most fun things to do is to create furniture on your own. Recycling and up-cycling are all the rage at the moment so if you are creative, turn your thoughts to your bedroom. Like DIY projects? We've curated a list of 44 pallet hacks you can easily copy.

5. Design and décor accessories:

Gestaltungsideen von KwiK – Qualität aus der Region, KwiK Designmöbel GmbH KwiK Designmöbel GmbH Living roomSide tables & trays
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

Use pendant lamps, eye-catching clocks and other accessories to give your bedroom a personality. This room uses a beautiful lamp, two tables of different heights and a simple branch to draw attention to the corner near the bed. 

6. A personal space:

homify Mediterranean style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you have space at your disposal, you can use it to create a small nook that can be your dedicated refuge. Not only does the space and its furniture add elegance to the room but they also help the room look much more organized.

You can tend to get carried away while working on the design of a room that is so immensely close to your heart. However, if you have the right ideas and a bit of creativity, you don't have to break the bank for a beautiful bedroom. Here's another story to inspire you - Follow Your Bliss: How To Get A Calming Bedroom.

This Old Garage Transforms Into A Grand Home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks