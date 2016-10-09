Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 small and spectacular garden ideas

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern terrace
Loading admin actions …

A private garden is nothing short of a sanctuary in the lap of nature. And a beautifully planned and designed garden can enhance the beauty of even the simplest home by leaps and bounds. So here we will show you 19 different ways in which you can add a unique touch to your garden, deck or patio. From landscaping and water features to garden lights, pergolas, fireplaces… take your pick and take your garden to a whole new level of designer delight.

Create interesting levels

homify Modern terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Welcome a layered look in your garden by using different materials like stone, gravel, wood, and water features to offer distinct visual interest at each level. Credit for this design goes to the landscape architects at Paul Marie Creation.

Vibrant and straight lines

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern Garden
Beatrice Perlac – Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac – Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

Something as simple as a neat and sleek stretch of green grass can look wonderful, when surrounded by pretty paving stones, colourful bushes, pebbles and lush palms, as we see here.

Cosy wood

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern Garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

A wooden patio is a great idea for warmth and cosiness, and can look extremely interesting when interspersed with strips of grass.

Simply sink in

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern Garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

A sunken outdoor seating zone can add uniqueness to your garden, and look beautiful if you surround it with greens or colourful blooms.

Contemporary fountain

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This sleek, modish and environment-friendly fountain can bring serenity to any garden and look amazing as well. You can use rainwater to work the fountain, if you want to conserve this precious natural resource.

Pretty pergola

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

Put up a wooden, bamboo or steel pergola in the garden or patio for delightful dining experiences, and protection from unfavourable climatic conditions.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A relaxing nook

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace – Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Just introduce a comfy beanbag or sofa in your terrace or garden, and lose yourself in books while you sip on your favourite beverage.

Modern planters

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Enhance your garden’s beauty by introducing stone, concrete, plastic or cement planters which hold gorgeous flowers like roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and orchids.

Let there be light

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace – Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Artful and soothing lighting can change the look and feel of your garden dramatically, and make it easy to experience outdoor pleasures even after dark.

Bamboo bliss

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Arrange some tall bamboos along your garden’s boundary wall for a soothing and elegant appearance. They stay green throughout the year and hardly need maintenance.

A small Zen garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Don’t let the lack of space for a traditional garden put you down. Go for a small but stylish Zen garden by putting together stones, pebbles, wood, and some shrubs.

Vertical garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern Garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

A green wall can be created in your garden or even inside with equal ease. Tall potted plants or a wall-mounted structure holding potted greens or creepers can make for an interesting vertical garden, without eating up floor space.

An unusual touch

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Check out this unique garden on a rock, which can easily be placed in one corner of your terrace or patio, for a very original appearance.

Stone-clad beauty

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern Garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

Give your garden walls a whole new edge with natural stones in sober, neutral hues or bright ones, depending on the kind of atmosphere you desire.

Fiery appeal

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

A stylish outdoor fireplace can make your garden warm and cosy on cold winter nights, and offer a camp-like feel. Choose from the ones run by gas or electricity or traditional wood stoves, depending on the look and convenience you need.

Outdoor sleeping

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Get some quaint four-poster beds with sheer and dreamy drapes in your garden, if you are keen on sleeping under the stars. Magical as well as unique, right?

Cosy and chic seating

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Entertain guests or share happy moments with friends in the garden, by bringing in some cosy sofas or hammocks, and installing an elegant fireplace.

Create different areas

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

Use different materials like wood, pebbles or gravel and grass to create a picturesque layout like this one, by specifying various areas distinctly.

Lovely way to garden

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

The entrance to your garden should be as beautiful as the garden itself. Use partitions or gates made from bamboo or wooden slats to acquire a rustic and earthy look like this one.

Impressed by the stunning ideas for your garden? Check out another story here - 9 Tiny Garden Updates For Tiny Budgets.

This Futuristic Home will Blow Your Mind!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks