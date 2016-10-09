19 small and spectacular garden ideas

A private garden is nothing short of a sanctuary in the lap of nature. And a beautifully planned and designed garden can enhance the beauty of even the simplest home by leaps and bounds. So here we will show you 19 different ways in which you can add a unique touch to your garden, deck or patio. From landscaping and water features to garden lights, pergolas, fireplaces… take your pick and take your garden to a whole new level of designer delight.