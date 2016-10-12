Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 Tips For A Simply Enviable Living Room

Justwords Justwords
casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A beautiful living room can be the cynosure of all eyes, and the homeowner’s pride. And there’s really no hard and fast rule when it comes to designing or decorating it the way you want. Your needs and tastes matter the most. But still, there are a few things which need to be remembered while planning a living space which is functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. And it’s advisable not to overlook them. So check out these 24 tips to infuse your living area with the right atmosphere, cosy vibe, as well as oodles of elegance and flair.

1. Magic of wall stickers

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Plasterboard niches are crucial

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

3. Plan on welcoming sunlight

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Living room
StudioCR34

StudioCR34
StudioCR34
StudioCR34

4. A shelf to divide the living from dining

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

5. An island to separate the living from kitchen

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

6. A sofa can divide the kitchen and living

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Go for a modular wall unit

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

8. Pull down a part of the wall

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

9. Use a wall portion cleverly

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

10. A long mobile unit for the TV

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Living room
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

11. A small living room needs light hues

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

12. A door between the living and kitchen

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

13. Deck a wall with stone veneer

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Living room
AMlab

AMlab
AMlab
AMlab

14. Get an extra large sofa

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

15. Put every corner to use

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

16. Pick few but tasteful pieces

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

17. Consider the need for curtains

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Living room
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

18. A dash of colour

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

19. Consult a carpenter for measurements

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Connect with carpenters

20. Use vertical space optimally

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

21. A large carpet can do wonders

spazio, luogo comune luogo comune Living room
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

22. Use pillars intelligently

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

23. Spice up old floors with suitable decor

Relooking di una casa in un centro storico, Home Lifting Home Lifting
Home Lifting

Home Lifting
Home Lifting
Home Lifting

24. Get green with plants

la casa serra, orlandini design sas orlandini design sas Living room
orlandini design sas

orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas

For more ideas, check out another ideabook - 9 spectacular ideas to decorate your living room.

Five Dull Bedrooms Made Into Shining Stars
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks