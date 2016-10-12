A Terrific Timber Home You'll Fall In Love With

UK architect professionals A-Zero Architects are experts when it comes to merging rustic themes with contemporary styles. Today, we are going to explore a timber frame house in the United Kingdom that is evidence of how these architects integrate two designs so flawlessly.

As we go through the rooms of this home, we will see just how cozy yet stylish this home is. There is a wonderful marrying of function and comfort throughout the architecture and design, while style and trend too play a role.

This project is also a wonderful example of just how effective using simple wood can be for a home. Not only is wood easy on the wallet, but it also looks beautiful, earthy and inviting.

Are you ready to fall in love with the timber home?