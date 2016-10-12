A Terrific Timber Home You'll Fall In Love With

UK architect professionals A-Zero Architects are experts when it comes to merging rustic themes with contemporary styles. Today, we are going to explore a timber frame house in the United Kingdom that is evidence of how these architects integrate two designs so flawlessly.
As we go through the rooms of this home, we will see just how cozy yet stylish this home is. There is a wonderful marrying of function and comfort throughout the architecture and design, while style and trend too play a role.
This project is also a wonderful example of just how effective using simple wood can be for a home. Not only is wood easy on the wallet, but it also looks beautiful, earthy and inviting.
Are you ready to fall in love with the timber home?
From the outside of the home, we can see how gorgeous it is with its A-frame design and wooden cladding throughout. The facade is very modern and stylish!
We can also see how the upper level of the home contrasts with the lower level of the home, which features a raw brick wall. The wood and the brick work together in harmony, creating a very appealing and cutting-edge design.
We can also see how the designers have interspersed windows throughout the facade, allowing natural light to fill the home. As we explore the interiors, we will see just how effective this is!
An entrance is one of the most important parts of the house, giving visitors and guests a little glimpse into what they can expect from the design and decor of your home. As we often say, an entrance is like the business card of your home! It should be stylish and neat, with plenty of space for taking off coats and putting down handbags.
In this entrance, we can see that the designers have gone for a simple wooden door. A long, rectangle window sits next to the front door, giving visitors a little glimpse into the interior of the home.
You'll notice that there is plenty of light in this space, thanks to the windows that run along the top of the wall as well as the front door and windows and on the ground level. The designers have gone for simple, neutral tones that radiate the natural light. Other than that, the entrance is bare and spacious, giving guests plenty of space to be welcomed into the home.
Have a look at these other tips for giving your entrance some wow factor.
If we continue on into the kitchen, we can see that the neutral colour palette remains throughout the home. The warm wooden floors, white walls and rustic wooden beams give the home a very charming, earthy and homely quality.
In this beautiful open plan kitchen, the designers have added some blue-grey tones in the form of the cabinets and shelves. This introduces a very gentle and soothing colour-scheme, truly making this space the heart of the home.
The design also lends itself to a meeting point for the whole family. The kitchen island is not only useful as an extra surface area for cooking and added storage for the kitchen, but a space that the family can gather around over cups of tea or glasses of wine. Don't you love the rustic copper lamps that hang down from the ceiling, giving this space some gentle light?
In the living room, we can see how style and comfort collide.
The designers have gone for a more classic look and feel in this space, with a quaint patterned rug, cozy sofas and dark wooden furniture. The fireplace in the corner is just the cherry on top and a fine example of how functional items can double up as decor pieces.
The raw brick wall in the one corner of the room also introduces that earthy and natural design quality, contrasting beautifully with the very sophisticated and homely furniture.
As we make our way up to the second floor of the home, we can see how the little details are what transform this space from a house into a home.
The wooden staircase runs parallel to another brick wall, merging different natural elements and features. This rustic and natural design is offset by the very stylish and trendy orb lamps that drop down from the ceiling.
As we admire the beautiful lighting detail, it's important to note how lighting can influence a home. Not only can they introduce a stylish twist to a modern home, but they also create ambiance and mood in the interior space. Invest in soft lights that will enhance the details of your home design.
The bedroom is one of our favorite rooms in the house with its brass bed post and dramatically slanted ceiling. It is a simple space that packs a punch.
The designers haven't gone for too much detail in the bedroom, instead choosing to stick to the most functional of items. The bed is flanked by two wooden bedside tables and there is a simple chest for storage next to the windows. The result is a very clean, organized and peaceful bedroom area that is welcoming and warm.
You'll also notice how the natural light floods into this space, thanks to the windows interspersed throughout. This is a great design tip for any home! Natural light and ventilation enhances any space.
Opt for skylights and windows throughout your home to achieve the same effect. Also have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
We end off our tour back outside the home, where we can see how these impressive experts have worked flawlessly with the natural surrounds to create a structure that is breathtaking. Perched on a slope, the home overlooks the views below it.
In this image, we also get a sense of how the designers have created a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces. Large, glass sliding doors allow for the inside of the home to spill out onto the gorgeous garden and beautiful surrounds.
The A-frame also looks striking against the backdrop of nature, introducing a modern yet traditional piece of architecture to the landscape.
If you like this home, you'll love this ultimate contemporary wooden home.