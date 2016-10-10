A 1420 Sq. Ft. Home With Excellent Solutions To Optimize Space

Investing in a house is one of the most crucial ventures in life, which requires extensive planning and quite a bit of finance as well. And if you have a modest budget in mind, then it usually becomes difficult to own a very large abode. But “settling” for a small residence doesn’t mean that you have to compromise on aesthetics or functionality. It simply means that you have to plan and design the available space in an intelligent manner. So today, we will take you on the tour of a completed house in the French commune of Vern-sur-Seiche, which is yet to be decorated but promises oodles of possibilities. Rendered by the architects at Atelier Potential, the floor plans of this abode will inspire you sufficiently to build the home of your dreams even if space is premium.
The single storey house has been designed in a unique manner to conveniently separate different functional spaces, without appearing boring. Sloping roofs help to drain off the rainwater, and lend a quirky and stylish tone to the facade. Thanks to raised ceilings, which are a direct result of the sloping roofs, the interiors of the home look roomier than usual. White exterior walls with grey detailing enhance the size of the property and look elegant too. Though it is missing at present, there is ample scope to grow a lush garden around the building.
The entrance features a slightly lower ceiling which indicates access to the interiors, and protects the path from the garage to the main home. This way, even if it rains, you will stay dry while entering the home after parking your car. Simple but trendy door and windows and simple lines reinforce the extremely modern approach of this residence.
The backyard teems with potential, though it’s barren at the moment. The central portion of the house accommodates the common areas including the living space, which connects with the outdoors through massive glass doors. The higher ceiling here boosts the openness of the living area, while guests can happily admire the garden (in future) while chatting inside. On either side are the more private quarters of the home, like the bedrooms and bathrooms, which feature lower ceilings and smaller doors and windows for extra privacy.
Though unfurnished presently, it is easy to gauge the immense potential of the spacious living and dining areas. Large sliding glass doors allow oodles of sunlight to flood the interiors and let in fresh air when left open. The advantage of the raised ceiling has been augmented by introducing sleek windows at the top to bring in as much natural light as possible. Elegant grey and white hues dominate the interiors, and along with the black metal frames offer the perfect canvas for adorning the home in any way you please.
From the house plan, you can easily make out how the common areas like living and dining take up the central part of the house. They are flanked on either side by more private spaces like the bedrooms and washrooms, and everything is integrated smartly through an open plan layout. This does away with the need to introduce unnecessary internal walls and cramp the home. Utility areas like the kitchen, laundry and garage lie towards the front of the house, thereby ensuring a peaceful and less noisy atmosphere for the living, dining and sleeping areas.
This colourful three-dimensional plan further helps in understanding how the abode is divided into different functional zones. The more social areas like living, dining and kitchen, shown in orange occupy the central portion of the house, while green indicates the bedrooms and bathrooms on either side. The utility zones are in grey, while yellow has been used for the entrance.
So you see how a small area or low budget cannot stop you from realising your dream of building a simple yet stylish and practical house which caters to all modern needs.