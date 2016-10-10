A 1420 Sq. Ft. Home With Excellent Solutions To Optimize Space

This colourful three-dimensional plan further helps in understanding how the abode is divided into different functional zones. The more social areas like living, dining and kitchen, shown in orange occupy the central portion of the house, while green indicates the bedrooms and bathrooms on either side. The utility zones are in grey, while yellow has been used for the entrance.

So you see how a small area or low budget cannot stop you from realising your dream of building a simple yet stylish and practical house which caters to all modern needs. Check out another tour for more ideas - This Ravishing Home Brims With Rustic Charm.