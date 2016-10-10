Ready In 45 days – A 700 ft2 Prefab Home With Space For All Your Stuff

It might be hard to believe a home can be ready in less than two months? But Spanish home builders Mapout promise just that. Casa 2020 is an environmentally friendly project that has its eye on the World Architects Congress in 2020 . The event will take place in Rio de Janeiro and aims to evaluate the role of urban architecture in today’s world juxtaposing with the need for preservation and sustainability.
The challenge for Mapout was to construct a green, sustainable home, with high quality material in a short amount of time. The estimated costs of construction – $1,800 to $2,200 per square foot or 1200 € / 1500 € per square meter. Keep in mind that that there are numerous factors that can influence the final cost and it often impossible to predict because each case is different, affected by factors such as transportation, foundation and finishing. If you’d like to learn more about this prefab house, contact Mapout via email at madrid@mapout.pro.
- Based on a translation from homify Portugal
The home has a sloping roof that falls almost to ground level on one side. The beauty of this design is that it can be used to really focus attention on the best side of the building site. It also creates a lot of privacy on one side for those building in dense urban environments. The design also has lots of large window areas that create an interior that functions almost like a light-box.
The interiors can be clad in natural wood to create a serene, calming environment. This draws attentions to the simple planes and beauty of the basic construction. It also gives the home an earthy, subdued feel. This is a look that is increasingly popular with modern homes. Also, note how the natural feel of this living room is accentuated by the large windows and abundance of natural light. Want to brighten your home? We have a few tips on how you can light up your home.
Some readers may find it helpful to see the construction before all the bespoke finishes were added. This construction shot gives us a sense of the possibilities of the space. Different colours, materials and window trims can be added on request. After all, no one wants an exact replica of another person's home! Finally, this wide panoramic view also shows the very open flow between the indoor and outdoor areas.
The home has two levels with a combined kitchen, dining and living room. The kitchen is designed to run along one wall and this frees up the central living space. The close proximity of these spaces also adds a very cosy, liveable feel to this bright and airy home. We love the combination of white and timber materials here. This is always a good pairing in a modern home.
Tasteful home interiors don't always need to have a lot of gloss. Here in the bedroom we can see how calming and meditative a simple design can feel. The peaked roof and wooden ceiling also adds another decorative feature to the room. This is a bedroom that certainly needs no frills or adornments in order to feel like home.