Ready In 45 days – A 700 ft2 Prefab Home With Space For All Your Stuff

It might be hard to believe a home can be ready in less than two months? But Spanish home builders Mapout promise just that. Casa 2020 is an environmentally friendly project that has its eye on the World Architects Congress in 2020 . The event will take place in Rio de Janeiro and aims to evaluate the role of urban architecture in today’s world juxtaposing with the need for preservation and sustainability.

The challenge for Mapout was to construct a green, sustainable home, with high quality material in a short amount of time. The estimated costs of construction – $1,800 to $2,200 per square foot or 1200 € / 1500 € per square meter. Keep in mind that that there are numerous factors that can influence the final cost and it often impossible to predict because each case is different, affected by factors such as transportation, foundation and finishing. If you’d like to learn more about this prefab house, contact Mapout via email at madrid@mapout.pro.

- Based on a translation from homify Portugal