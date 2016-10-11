A Home Extension Built To See The Starry Skies

You don't want to sacrifice bold style in every space of a home, of course! The old main floor of the existing home has been given a modern style upgrade, with white walls paired with dark stained wood. The simple staircase that has been installed to allow for access into the extension of the home is stylish as well. It feels industrial with the steel beam supports, but elegant in all-white. The unusual supports that are anchored above the stairs instead of below give the owners as much floor space on their main floor as possible. For a dramatic staircase like this you'll want to contact a professional for sure.