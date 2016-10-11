Five Dull Bedrooms Made Into Shining Stars

You spend a third of your day in the bedroom, why not make it a fresh and organized space that leaves you feeling relaxed? Too many bedrooms are dark, disorganized, and dull, and your sleep might suffer as a result. Let's see how to transform a bedroom from this sorry state into a refreshing space that rejuvinates you every morning.
This bedroom has been left gray and uncoordinated, the bed is even on the floor.
This room feels like celestial paradise now. It's all been refreshed with a nice off-white, the bed has been lifted off the floor onto a dark and soft frame. The white curtains and fresh garlands have made the window a feature of the room instead of an eyesore.
There's nothing much going on in this room, except for a dull beige door.
To add some character to the room the interior designers have cleverly painted the window a cute blue. The coppery lampshades offer a fun contrast, and they balance the room. In particular, we love the brackets supporting the nightstands, they're stylish space savers.
While this bedroom has a lot of functionality from the sink and counter top, it's simply ugly.
If this isn't a dorm room from our dreams! The sink has been replaced with a little fridge, that's more useful in a bedroom anyway, and the counter is a clever desk space that tucks away. The fresh white paint makes the room feel brighter, and the bedspread is interesting but not too busy.
This bedroom is suffering from no-closet syndrome, an unfortunate condition that renders the residents unable to even think of style, as they're just trying to make the space functional.
With a closet installed, the bedroom could finally start to express the owner's unique style. The wallpaper is dramatic, and therefore only on one wall so as to not be overpowering. Everything else in the space has taken it's inspiration from the wall, with navy and yellow accents, and round side tables that have a ton of personality. We have a gallery full of eclectic bedrooms that will inspire you to try out all kinds of bold styles!
This bedroom just hasn't been optimized, leaving the residents no choice but to pile their things in every corner.
Never underestimate the power of storage spaces under the bed, and a properly organized closet! This room has been freed of its clutter and can express a textured, bold style. For light and enjoyment, a balcony has been installed! Now that's a big improvement!
