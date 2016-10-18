This Multi-Purpose Home Blends Practicality with Style

Minimalist in every way, this simple bedroom features little more than a large bed and three wall-mounted lamps. The design of the closet in the corner makes it almost indistinguishable from the rest of the smooth white wall, making for a seamless, streamlined room. As you can see, the bedroom enjoys easy access to the outdoors with a sliding door that opens out onto a small terrace, once again placing a large emphasis on spending time in nature.

