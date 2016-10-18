This Multi-Purpose Home Blends Practicality with Style

Situated on the grassy slopes of the Puster Valley in South Tyrol, this modern, multifunctional home combines the family's living quarters and veterinary practice under one roof. With the nickname
SUSI, the architects with AllesWirdGut designed the home with the ambitious goal of creating a multi-purpose space fitting within a compact structure, attaining a high degree of energy efficiency, while at the same time still communicating an overlying sense of generosity – quite the order for a family home! They've pulled it off magnificently – here, you'll tour a home offering a little bit of everything, from sunbathing and terrace barbecues to quiet work and relaxation space.
In a grassy meadow where you might expect a quaint log cabin to sit undisturbed for decades, these architects have erected a striking white form whose brilliant color provides a high-energy contrast against the vivid green of the surrounding meadow. As the project includes a veterinary surgery on the South side, this clean white look is especially appropriate for instilling a modern, professional sense in the building's design.
Instead of shutters, this home features an interesting array of blocky grey and blue window frames that make for a bold geometrical look. With no awning or overhang, the white walls of this home adopt an especially open character, establishing a very upfront dialogue with the interesting natural surroundings you see in the distance. Inside, you'll see that the home has a bit of everything – outside, it also enjoys a taste of several micro-climates, from grassy meadow to evergreen forest to the alpine mountains beyond.
Here, style meets practicality in a design that's as stylish as it is energy-efficient. The whole home has been equipped to adhere to a passive solar heating model, with many windows on display for catching the sun's rays – and many flexible options inside for regulating how much sunlight is allowed to enter the home.
Between the two distinct modules of this multi-purpose home, a sheltered courtyard offers friendly central gathering space. Here, a simple wooden picnic table instills a very outdoorsy vibe in an otherwise indoor space, drawing attention to the wild and rugged nature of the home's natural surroundings. An interesting version of an all-seasons porch, this clever covered courtyard is great for hosting family picnics year-round!
In keeping with the exteriors playful and modern geometric design, this kitchen uses strong rectangular figures to characterize this modern and upbeat space. A practical central unit consists of an island and vent, light, and cabinet module above. Along the right side of the room, you get a taste for the home's practical design, as cubby shelves cover every last inch of kitchen and dining room wall space! Otherwise dressed in calm neutral tones, this kitchen gets a splash of personality with the deep colours and floral patterns of the upholstered dining room chairs, with a Scandinavian-style table and hanging lamp that pull the room's features up and out with clear, simple shapes and lines.
The exterior of the home has been cleverly designed to maximize light and heat retention, and the interior has also been given careful thought as to orientation, as evidenced by this view. The repetition of horizontal lines in the wall shelves and elongated dining room table keep the energy in the room moving out towards the large window that sits at the end of the room. The low-profile sofa and out-of-the-way coffee table that rest in the furthest area of the room also serve to let your eyes wander outside, as they sit quietly in natural tones, nestled in low positions that keep them from obstructing your views. This orientation creates a room that is all about the outdoors!
Minimalist in every way, this simple bedroom features little more than a large bed and three wall-mounted lamps. The design of the closet in the corner makes it almost indistinguishable from the rest of the smooth white wall, making for a seamless, streamlined room. As you can see, the bedroom enjoys easy access to the outdoors with a sliding door that opens out onto a small terrace, once again placing a large emphasis on spending time in nature.
Few bathrooms benefit from such a large amount of sunlight! While most bathrooms attempt to cover up in every way possible, this design takes advantage of the fact that there are no neighbours who might peek in to the bathroom, featuring a large window almost big enough to be a door. This design creates a very inviting look as you're almost tempted to walk through it, once again using a clever orientation to establish a strong connection with the outdoors. Inside the bathroom, a long mirror serves to reflect plenty of light onto the brilliant white walls, while two separate sinks make this space practical and convenient for a large family.