10 Stylish Headboards for a Good Night's Sleep

A minimalist design is much more involved than placing the most basic decorative elements in a room – minimalism relies heavily on a balance between simplicity and complexity. In other words, a minimalist design is simple in appearance, but often complex in design or use. This simple headboard makes a quiet statement in gray tones, while its padded materials bring comfort and elegance to the space. There's nothing overdone about it, but its carefully planned design still provides the perfect amount of utility and comfort.

As long as you're in your bedroom, you might as well give your closet a second glance – is your bedroom closet living up to your expectations? If not, you can find plenty of cool closet inspiration in this ideabook.