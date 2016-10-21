This Wild Home Is Full of Twists And Turns

The levels further continue as a stone staircase winds in a snakelike twist onto the onto the floor containing the upper private bedroom, connected by an open terrace at the top of the stairs.

With curved lines and warped figures wherever you look, the interior space is dominated by a varied series of arches of brick and stone, opening to vistas of farms and hills beyond. The built-in furniture like this staircase appears to flow from the floor and walls in dramatic sweeps, leading your eyes in a fluid movement throughout the rooms.

Another noteworthy aspect of this home is the way the architects have incorporated traditional building techniques in their use of jalis, or small openings in the brick walls. The strategic use of jalis allows for cross ventilation without requiring a window or glass shutter. This technique has been adopted from a local, age-old custom, and as such, it has proven itself to be a low cost and eco-friendly technology. In fact, the use of jalis has allowed this 2500 sq ft structure to be constructed on a low budget due to reduced requirement of steel, cement & bricks, as well as the use of locally available bricks and the rejection of unnecessary practices (like plastering or adding panes and shutters to the home's openings).