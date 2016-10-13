Before and After: 5 Renovations To Copy

At homify, we love renovations. They are proof to us of just how beautiful a home can be made, even when the design, building or architect professionals have the most hopeless of cases to work with.

A renovation is like magic, performed by top experts in the field. One minute, we have a run down or dilapidated space and the next we have an incredible creation. A renovation is like a phoenix emerging from the ashes. The designers work with the original structure, allowing it to re-emerge as something new and quite breathtaking.

This is why today we have put together five renovations for you to copy. You'll see how different they all are as well as how magical each one seems.

Are you ready to take a look?