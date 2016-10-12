A Novel Idea: 5 Homes Styled After Your Favourite Books

Book lovers get so attached to the world of their favourite novel that they want to live there, full-time! Well, you can design your house to feel like the world from any book you please. We’ve picked out five of the most popular options, to show you how you can let your fictional world inspire your real world. If your favourite book didn’t make the list, don’t worry, you can apply these guidelines to any of your favourite stories.
The roaring twenties were full of luxury and old Hollywood, and your living room can be too! Think bright gold finishes, luxurious animal furs, and dark sophisticated accents. Don't forget to hold some crazy parties!
If you love urban living in Toronto, styling your apartment after the clever art students Brand writes about might be perfect for you. They live in small apartment, yes, but that leaves you room to be creative with industrial style and shelving options. If you wanted to replicate some of Tuyen's art, a big open brick wall will give you lots of space.
Pamuk has called with book the most optimistic he has ever written. This royal story is set in Istanbul, and is full of colour. Think intricate patterns befitting Istanbul, with bright colours, especially red of course! Don't neglect rugs or ottomans. If you're not too familiar with style from Istanbul, ask an interior designer to help you come up with a plan.
Even if you haven't read this book, the idea of its secret library might be appealing to you! These massive bookshelves are any reader's dream. Plus, the book is set in sunny Barcelona, so cool marble flooring and tropical accents will fit right in.
Any historical Canadian fiction will have you longing for a log cabin with rustic furniture and historical kitchen accessories. If you have a knack for wood working you could produce some of these beauties yourself. Or, you could contract a carpenter to get an authentic look and feel.
As another book full of artists, this fictional world will give you plenty of style suggestions. This time the novel is set in the late sixties and early seventies. It focuses on the artistic and intellectual life of Czech society, lending a unique spin to your artistic design. Consider accent walls with distinct patterns, unusual lighting fixtures, and furniture from the sixties.
If you're looking for some more book storage ideas, then you'll want to see this perfectly planned tiny apartment.