Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Novel Idea: 5 Homes Styled After Your Favourite Books

Private Business2 Private Business2
Woonboerderij, Piet-Jan van den Kommer Piet-Jan van den Kommer Media room
Loading admin actions …

Book lovers get so attached to the world of their favourite novel that they want to live there, full-time! Well, you can design your house to feel like the world from any book you please. We’ve picked out five of the most popular options, to show you how you can let your fictional world inspire your real world. If your favourite book didn’t make the list, don’t worry, you can apply these guidelines to any of your favourite stories.

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Living Room with Fireplace Luke Cartledge Photography Living room
Luke Cartledge Photography

Living Room with Fireplace

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

The roaring twenties were full of luxury and old Hollywood, and your living room can be too! Think bright gold finishes, luxurious animal furs, and dark sophisticated accents. Don't forget to hold some crazy parties! 

What We All Long For by Dionne Brand

Однокомнатная квартира в стиле Loft , Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN" Студия дизайна интерьера 'REDESIGN' Industrial style bedroom Bricks Brown
Студия дизайна интерьера <q>REDESIGN</q>

Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN"
Студия дизайна интерьера <q>REDESIGN</q>
Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN"

If you love urban living in Toronto, styling your apartment after the clever art students Brand writes about might be perfect for you. They live in small apartment, yes, but that leaves you room to be creative with industrial style and shelving options. If you wanted to replicate some of Tuyen's art, a big open brick wall will give you lots of space. 

My Name is Red by Orhan Pamuk

Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Living room
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Pamuk has called with book the most optimistic he has ever written. This royal story is set in Istanbul, and is full of colour. Think intricate patterns befitting Istanbul, with bright colours, especially red of course! Don't neglect rugs or ottomans. If you're not too familiar with style from Istanbul, ask an interior designer to help you come up with a plan. 

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón

Woonboerderij, Piet-Jan van den Kommer Piet-Jan van den Kommer Media room
Piet-Jan van den Kommer

Piet-Jan van den Kommer
Piet-Jan van den Kommer
Piet-Jan van den Kommer

Even if you haven't read this book, the idea of its secret library might be appealing to you! These massive bookshelves are any reader's dream. Plus, the book is set in sunny Barcelona, so cool marble flooring and tropical accents will fit right in. 

Bride of New France by Susanne Desrochers

homify Kitchen Engineered Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Any historical Canadian fiction will have you longing for a log cabin with rustic furniture and historical kitchen accessories. If you have a knack for wood working you could produce some of these beauties yourself. Or, you could contract a carpenter to get an authentic look and feel. 

The Unbearable Lightness of Being – Milan Kundera

Apartment in Amsterdam, CVA Design CVA Design Eclectic style dining room
CVA Design

CVA Design
CVA Design
CVA Design

As another book full of artists, this fictional world will give you plenty of style suggestions.  This time the novel is set in the late sixties and early seventies. It focuses on the artistic and intellectual life of Czech society, lending a unique spin to your artistic design. Consider accent walls with distinct patterns, unusual lighting fixtures, and furniture from the sixties. 

If you're looking for some more book storage ideas, then you'll want to see this perfectly planned tiny apartment

Before and After: An Abandoned Home Becomes The Missing Element
Which book would you style your home after, and how? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks