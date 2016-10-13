18 Simply Spectacular Staircases Gardens

Stairs are no longer simply a functional element in our house, thanks to great designs and fabulous materials available to us. Their presence as a decorative element now carries much weight too!
This is a feature that gives us so many opportunities to add different styles to our home, specifically because of that gap that sits underneath the stairs. We can take this lifeless space and literally breathe new life into it (in every sense of the word) by incorporating plants, fountains and stones to create an interior garden. This will bring a beautiful natural design to your home as well as a sense of serenity and peace. All you need are just a few elements!
Join us today at homify as we explore this ideabook and learn how we too can create spectacular gardens under our staircases. We have 18 fabulous examples to inspire us!
Slightly raised and framed in wood, the floor of this inner garden of white stones almost looks like a river. In the center, a tree stands majestically. The installation is fused with the concrete staircase, which is further illuminated by the gorgeous lighting system, which makes it that much more attractive.
The clean glass railings contrast with the wooden steps, which add warmth to the atmosphere.
In a design where earthy tones prevail, the presence of gorgeous white stones underneath the stairs increases the cozy feeling and gives a very distinguished sense of decor to the space. It also contrasts beautifully with the clean lines of the staircase and the combination of wood and glass.
This is a very refined and modern look and feel.
Stone is key to this design element, as we can see that it makes up the wall, floor and the space under the stairs as a garden. These stone elements all contrast a sense of heavy and a sense of light, incorporating the glass banister and metal finishes into the look and feel. The overall effective is a very admirable staircase that introduces lightness and brightness into the home.
The strength of wood contrasts with the lightness of the glass. The white walls and the transparency of the glass create the illusion of a larger space, in this design.
The artificial garden under the stairs is made up of three seemingly stepping stones, which work in harmony with the combination of marble and stone. This gives a very unique touch to the stairs.
Usually trees need very little water if they live inside the home, are well-suited to any climate and remain in perfect condition for many years. They also rarely have problems being near a heater or not having enough light. Some plant types may require a bit more natural light than others, however.
Some trees can reach great heights, giving a very spectacular breath of fresh air to the home, as we see in this design by professionals PORTO. Beautiful!
For a rustic style with a subtle touch, this is the ideal choice. The stone gives a look of strength to the home and achieves an environment full of textures. Succulent green plants have formed a small yet beautiful garden, while remaining green in any season.
This simple design is perfect for any modern home, adding a slightly tropical touch.
For a modern house that wants to look elegant and sophisticated, wood will always be a good choice accompanied by avant-garde elements such as a glass railing that protects family members and guests as they move up and down the stairs. This creates a wonderful contrasts between lightness and strength.
When combined with a highly decorative element that features earthy tones underneath the stairs, this area becomes a very serene space.
In an elegant interior garden design, we find this beautiful fountain that creates a mirror effect in the home, while the water brings a sense of spaciousness and lightness to the design.
Working with the glass railings and wooden staircase, water becomes an ornament that magnifies the central hub of this project. The predominate use of lightweight materials is ideal, enhancing the modernity of this space.
These stairs seem like an art installation of a third dimension! Small, floating and ethereal, they are attached to a concrete wall and add warmth in the form of the wooden steps.
Again, we can see how well the space underneath it has been used, decorated with a minimalist garden that is like the icing on the cake of this magnificent feature.
If you like traditional designs, a wrought-iron staircase can work in so many different ways, introducing flowers, diamonds or other designs to the space. This introduces sophistication and a unique touch to the home.
If you combine these elements with a water fountain, the result is outstanding.
The floating stairs may be a good choice to integrate into the decor and design of a home, although sometimes not the most appropriate if you have children or elderly people at home.
Always keep in mind that you can use the stairs, the height and the space to really introduce some style and trend to the home.
In this design, we can see how there is a nobility and beauty offered by nature with the wood and the vegetation combining to form a very cheerful and fresh style.
Being in touch with nature tends to raise our sensitivity so that we better appreciate the details of beautiful things. The sense of peace that we get from beautiful plants and flowers along with the cool temperature of stones and soil and the soothing sound of water is unquestionable. It also allows us to appreciate art a little bit more.
This is why it's beneficial to include a sculpture in the garden underneath your stairs, taking this concept to a whole new level.
In this design, we come along a stone wall that runs alongside a small bed of volcanic rock underneath the wooden staircase, which takes on a reddish hue. This is the ultimate in sophistication and modernity. Each items has great weight in this space, but thanks to the glass elements, everything seems light in some way.
The tones chosen also ensure that the staircase and the stone garden are the focal point.
Few sounds are as relaxing as the sound of water falling. Its continuous movement and its natural energy purifies the environment.
Through different crafts as well as modern and decorative designs, we can use a water feature in our homes of different sizes, shapes and styles. Immediately the house will be filled with a freshness and vitality, as we can see in this design by Capitel Architects.
A spiral staircase is always beautiful and enigmatic because it will unveil secrets in every step that is taken.
In this design, we can see how the spiral staircase looks like a snail curling up to the second floor. The charm of this staircase is that it merges with the ceiling of the second floor, creating a kind of monumental sculpture. The presence of the small garden below emphasizes the naturalness that is transmitted throughout the design.
A very original way to decorate a spectacular staircase is to create a vegetation wall. Green walls are a great alternative, allowing us to bring nature into the home especially if you do not have much space. They are also an opportunity to give and original and elegant touch of decor to the walls of a house.
Have a look at these tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden.
Lighting is one of the determinants in decor and design, influencing our mood as well as our perception of space. It also gives warmth to the room and allows us to highlight the details of a structure.
In decorating a spectacular staircase, the textures that come from different materials can be that much more effective with good lighting. Lighting can subtly change the entire look and feel of this area of the home.
A small room to relax in at home is a great idea, giving guests or visitors a comfortable spot to relax in. In the hallway of the home, you can use the space under the stairs for this special corner, like the designers have done here. This completely transforms this area, while making the most of the space available.
The white and sober tones offer elegance and sophistication to the room. Don't you love the carpet of white stones under the floating staircase? These are a great source of inspiration!
