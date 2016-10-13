18 Simply Spectacular Staircases Gardens

Stairs are no longer simply a functional element in our house, thanks to great designs and fabulous materials available to us. Their presence as a decorative element now carries much weight too!

This is a feature that gives us so many opportunities to add different styles to our home, specifically because of that gap that sits underneath the stairs. We can take this lifeless space and literally breathe new life into it (in every sense of the word) by incorporating plants, fountains and stones to create an interior garden. This will bring a beautiful natural design to your home as well as a sense of serenity and peace. All you need are just a few elements!

Join us today at homify as we explore this ideabook and learn how we too can create spectacular gardens under our staircases. We have 18 fabulous examples to inspire us!