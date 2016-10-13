Your browser is out-of-date.

The Perfect Feminine Apartment for Booklovers

Private Business2 Private Business2
OLMO Flat-Taganka 60m2
Single ladies we have found the ideal home style for you! This apartment is smooth and modern, with soft furniture and pink accents in every corner. Interior architect Tim Gabriel made this one-bedroom apartment a practical and polished space that feels unified from the entryway to the bathroom. Let's take a tour!

Kitchen

Kitchen
Tim Gabriel Design

Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design

There's something enchanting about those matte pink cupboards. They have no handles and the oven is embedded halfway into the ones on the left. They're convenient, modern, and they make a big impact. The gold seats and decor are a great pairing. 

Living

Living
Tim Gabriel Design

Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design

This softer space feels more natural, with the wooden floor taking the spotlight against the subtle colours. The ceiling has just enough detail to bring a sense of balance to the room, so that your eye is drawn both to the unique floor and the classy ceiling. We love that simple coffee table too. 

Sideview

Sideview
Tim Gabriel Design

Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design

From this side of the living room we can see that little reading nook next to the bookshelf clearer. We love how the angled lamp has really made the space feel distinct. The reading nook balances out the piano spot on the opposite side of the doorway. That golden clock is a splendid accessory too. 

From the Front

From the Front
Tim Gabriel Design

Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design

Standing in the front entryway we can see the next major pink accent, the huge closet's doors. With the closet and it's golden trim taking the spotlight, the side table is in all-white to feel modern and keep the space feeling open. The trend of perfect accessories continues here, with perfectly sized baskets and candle-holders. If you love bold closets like this one, then this round closet will impress you. 

Bedroom

Bedroom
Tim Gabriel Design

Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design

There's another set of bookshelves here, flanking the huge closet. The book lover will adore this apartment! The pink accent colour has been used here but it's a little bit more muted to keep the space from feeling childish. Otherwise, the grey bedspread pattern is sleek and the photos on the wall add a sweet and personal touch. 

Bedroom Accessories

Bedroom Accessories
Tim Gabriel Design

Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design
Tim Gabriel Design

The accessories in this bedroom are so adorable that we had to give you another view. The lamp is simple and shelters two tiny and adorable plants. The side table mirrors the table from the front hall, feeling just as elegant and offering shelter for more books! White has been such a key element to this home's style, but it can be used in a variety of ways. Check out our guide to using white

Which accessory in this home is your favourite? Let us know in the comments! 

