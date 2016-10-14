A Home That's Simply Perfect

Today we are going to visit Jundiaí where design professionals Vettori Architects have created a family home that is subtle, understated and incredibly sophisticated.

As we tour the home today, we will see how beautiful and elegant a simple design can be. We will also see how the designers have incorporated little details and savvy features that enhance the entire structure. These are tricks and tips that we can all learn from, enhancing our own homes!

We will also see how elegant the colour-scheme is as well as the carefully selected pieces of furniture, which all work in harmony with the architecture itself.

Let's take a look!