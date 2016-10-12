A Modern Monumental Farmhouse With Industrial Elements

Living in the serene tranquility of the countryside is a dream for many. Consider the views of open fields and green forests.

This is why today, we are going to explore a charming farmhouse with plenty of space along with modern comforts and a cool touch. This modern, monumental farmhouse features industrial elements, creating a very impressive overall look and feel.

Designed by architect professionals Arend Groenewegen we will see that this home isn't totally complete yet, but it features a beautiful end result.