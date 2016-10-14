One House – Five Faces

How often does it happen that we are in the long process of searching for a dream home, looking through countless projects, and we find something that we like, but there are just a few things that we don't like about the house, whether it be the shape of the roof or the facade materials or the colour of the home.
One solution to this problem is to build your very own home from scratch, choosing every element for yourself. The other is to look at five different versions of a house you like and see which style suits you more.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today by architect professionals Rostow Bau, who have created five different versions of this beautiful, traditional family home. As Canadians, we love a little bit of choice when it comes to what we are purchasing so this is a great way to see a true range of choices, tastes and flavors.
Let's have a look at what they have to offer!
This house, which we will present in several different forms, is a two-storey family home with a gable roof and a protruding structure at the front and the rear.
This is a basic, classic and traditional place to start, but as we will soon see, the colour, the type of windows and doors, the material of the facade and the roofing can all be changed.
This version is made from traditional brick with a classic black roof and white windows and doors.
This look and feel is slightly more elegant, with its creamy facade, windows with black frames and the red-tiled roof.
We can also see how the entrance has been distinguished by stylish columns and a classic green front door.
For those who love a bit more of a modern home, this version has been finished with a snow-white facade, modern windows and grey tiles.
From this perspective, we can see how natural light plays a big role in the design, not only on the ground floor and upper level but also in the form of the skylights, which ensure that sunlight filters into the home at all times.
The home also spills out onto a terrace area, where the sunshine and fresh air can be enjoyed by the whole family.
This version is a real treat for lovers of rural charm.
The house is also available in a country-style installment with a brick facade and charming windows with white shutters and black roofing. The doors and windows open up onto a charming garden and terrace. This house is a real dream come true!
Full of modesty, this is the timeless version of the home as we close our presentation. It features a beige facade, windows with brown frames and a very classic look and feel.
This home appeals to all lovers of stylish solutions.
Here we can see a sketch of the interior of the home on the ground floor. This is what the designers work with, which can be modified according to individual customer expectations.
In this plan, we can see that the home features 132 square meters. On the ground floor there is a spacious living area with a separate kitchen and dining area.
If we look at the plan for the upstairs of the house, we can see there is a main bedroom, two identical children's bedrooms, a spacious bathroom as well as a home office.
What more could you need?
