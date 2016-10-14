One House – Five Faces

How often does it happen that we are in the long process of searching for a dream home, looking through countless projects, and we find something that we like, but there are just a few things that we don't like about the house, whether it be the shape of the roof or the facade materials or the colour of the home.

One solution to this problem is to build your very own home from scratch, choosing every element for yourself. The other is to look at five different versions of a house you like and see which style suits you more.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today by architect professionals Rostow Bau, who have created five different versions of this beautiful, traditional family home. As Canadians, we love a little bit of choice when it comes to what we are purchasing so this is a great way to see a true range of choices, tastes and flavors.

Let's have a look at what they have to offer!