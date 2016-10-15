A Modern Garden With A Rustic Twist

When us Canadians have a garden space to work with, we can really get our hands dirty. There is nothing better than coming up with beautiful and innovative designs that enhance the entire home.

Gardens can also bring a charming or fairytale like quality to a home design. With the right flowers, plants and trees we can exude our personalities, creating an effective garden that works like artwork.

What's more is that gardens are multi-functional. They give us an area where the kids can play, where afternoon tea can be enjoyed and where we can relax and feel one with nature. This allows us to come back to ourselves so that we can face the world from a place of peace and tranquility.

Today we are going to visit Leeds in the UK, where landscape design professionals JB Landscapes have created a beautiful and rustic garden that will certainly inspire today!

You'll be itching to get out into the garden after this!