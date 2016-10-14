7 Tips to attract good fortune into your home

Feng Shui is that ancient Chinese tradition of how to place your furniture and other objects to create harmony, luck, prosperity and a content home. Even if you're not superstitious, this ancient practice is fun to learn about and is often very practical. There's no need to consult experts (but you can if you want) or even buy new things to practice Feng Shui, it is simply about how the elements of a home are arranged and how they affect the energy flow of you and your family. Curious? Let's look at some beautiful examples of Feng Shui in practice.

- Original ideabook by Ellysa Chennery for homify Canada.