5 Captivating Cube Houses

If we look back at the trends of building, architecture and design over the last few years, we can see a very clear style emerge. More and more builders are opting for the clear, cubic look with straight lines, minimalism precision and factual elegance.

In fact onCanada's less snowy West Coast, we are seeing more and more of these structures as people opt for unique and timeless designs that set their homes apart from the others on the block.

So while, fancy shapes and traditional silhouettes are beautiful, today we are going to see how simple and minimalist can be just as impressive, if not more. By the time you finish this ideabook, you'll see just what the appeal is.

This sobriety can still be versatile, unique and individual, as we will see in this wonderful ideabook that we present you with today. These designs come from top expert professionals from around the world. These all reflect the uncompromising cubic style, while preserving their own unique character and style.