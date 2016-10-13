You won't get cabin-fever in this summer home

Summer evenings by the lake won't be the same again. Architects from Uptic Studios have raised the bar for entertainment at the cottage with this home's pop out bar, strobe lights, and luxury fire-pit. While the whole deck is spectacular, the inside doesn't miss any luxury features either. Let's take a stroll through this getaway home.
Already this home is magnificent. The flat roof is modern and sharp, with rick brick and a long deck beneath it. There's the stone fireplace in the corner. You can't see it (yet!) but the cosy spots next to the fireplace have a phenomenal view of the lake. But first, inside!
Those huge windows bring in all of the summer light you could dream of. The decor is black and white, reflecting a modern and luxurious style. These light fixtures are eye-catching with their sleek shape and wire bottom.
No expense had been spared on the materials in this kitchen. Those dark striped cupboards look incredible against the white of the walls and top cupboards. Never mind the stainless steel oven and the deep steel sink. Love the rich elegance of this kitchen? Then we think you'll love these seven sumptuous Italian homes.
The kitchen is huge, and the dining space for six nearby feels ample and elegant as well. Though all of those kitchen finishes are incredible, our favourite from this angle is the wooden ceiling. It looks smooth and modern, especially compared to the usual rough wood of cabin ceilings. Yet, it still feels natural for the outdoor setting.
When you're ready to start the entertainment in the evenings you can pull out a bar-top from behind that deep sink. The windows pull right open so you can serve guests from the lighted indoors no matter how dark it is outside. The strobe lights from the living room are a great touch, making that cabin atmosphere a little more dramatic.
If you like your cabins a little more natural and a little less ostentatious, then this green-hearted home is for you!