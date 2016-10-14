This Old Garage Transforms Into A Grand Home

This beautiful staircase feels like an industrial spine supporting the back end of the home. It actually weighs five tons and had to be dropped into the home through the roof, slowly, by a crane! It's a good thing that the architects were planning on replacing the roof anyway. All of the trouble was worth it though. These stairs feel shining, secure and stylish. Staircases are overlooked far too often! Get some ideas on how to add style to your set of stairs in our gallery here.