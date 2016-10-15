A Bald Garden Made Beautiful and Beachy

This yard has undergone some major improvements! The first thing the landscape architects did was add a real centerpiece to the yard with this pond. The grass was replaced with warm and bright sand. Each section of plants has been outlined with distinct red brick. Any, or all, of these three techniques will help your yard look as pulled-together as this one. If you're not a fan of the red brick look there's all kinds of other stone you could choose from your local stone supplier.