A Bald Garden Made Beautiful and Beachy

It's the frustration of many homeowners: the empty, square yard that has no function. Don't fret, landscape architects Nie Gesehene created this beautiful garden from an almost empty plot, so you can turn your backyard around too! See this bare yard turn into a beach with curvy pathways, cute ponds, and tons of functionality. We'll learn some techniques to put to use in your own yard on this tour.
That big center full of grass is rather boring. There's some ornamental plants but they've all been relegated to the edges, like in so many plain yards.
This yard has undergone some major improvements! The first thing the landscape architects did was add a real centerpiece to the yard with this pond. The grass was replaced with warm and bright sand. Each section of plants has been outlined with distinct red brick. Any, or all, of these three techniques will help your yard look as pulled-together as this one. If you're not a fan of the red brick look there's all kinds of other stone you could choose from your local stone supplier.
Varied plants have been added here to add life and texture to every corner. For your own yard, consider adding in water plants like the lilly-pads, edge plants like the tall fern, and work steadily higher for the exterior plants around your yard's edge. When you're adding a pond, make the edges distinct with rocks, bricks, and plants for optimum beauty. Plus, add in something like that wooden platform that allows you to look into the depths.
This view of the sunny side of the pond shows off the pond's rocks. You can climb across them to get to the other side of the pond, which is a great way to add function to a garden. We can also see the rounded plant beds and the grass space in the background of this shot. Doesn't it look much more lively than the plain grass before?
Did we mention that there was a pile of unorganized bricks in the corner of this garden? It wasn't a feature.
To match all of those marvelous edging bricks, and to improve the functionality of the yard, the landscapers have added in a wonderful brick oven and barbecue area.