40 Great Ideas To Plan A Small Kitchen

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
With homes and apartments becoming smaller every day, it is increasingly becoming difficult to allocate adequate space for the kitchen. But the kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of any abode, where not only are delicacies prepared, but cosy conversations are entertained too. So to make the most of a small kitchen, you will need to get a little creative and innovative. Some smart but simple ideas can aid you in utilising your compact kitchen’s full potential and make it seem stylish and spacious as well. Space saving storage solutions, light colours, sleek designs and tasteful lighting can enhance the beauty of the simplest cooking havens. Even dark colours on the walls can look beautiful id sufficient lighting is used to open up the kitchen space visually. In-built shelves, mirrors, modern appliances, a dollop of some vibrant hue can make a world of difference to your kitchen. So check out these 40 brilliant tips and make your small kitchen the highlight of your interiors.

1. Clever corner drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

2. White finishing for spaciousness

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

3. Modern glass shelves

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

4. Cabinets all around

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Kitchen countertop becomes home office

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

6. Suspended microwave offers more workspace

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

7. Integrate spaces for a practical solution

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

8. Proper lighting and smart organisation

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

9. Charm of vibrant touches

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani – Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani – Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

10. Recessed lighting under cabinets

homify Kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Timeless black and white combination

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

12. Built-in ovens to save space

homify Kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Unusual colours for a fun ambiance

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

14. Stylish, modern yet simple

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

15. A practical space for socialising

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

16. Attractively organised and graceful

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

17. A simple yet trendy kitchen

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Fun cabinets in different sizes and colours

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19. Super compact kitchen in a closet!

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

20. Extendable chopping boards

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

21. Cheerful colours in a modern kitchen

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

22. Wood and white for a unique and serene setting

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

23. Minimalistic and smooth

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

24. Kitchen that mirrors your personality

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

25. Space-saving and practical furniture

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini – FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini – FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

26. Efficient organisation and bright hues

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

27. Multifunctional countertop and bottle niches

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Built-in niches for appliances

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

29. Elegantly bounded by countertop

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Intelligent lighting is the key

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

31. Neat and modern designs for classic setting

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

32. Natural materials and neutral colours for rustic kitchen

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

33. Direct lights and mosaic backsplash

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

34. Accentuate depth in long kitchens

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

35. Different flooring separates the kitchen from living

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

36. Clever masonry counter

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

37. Cabinets with curtains for homely atmosphere

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

38. Transparent counter base for a roomy feel

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

39. Rustic ambiance and DIY furniture

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

40. Brilliant lighting and patterned tiles

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

For more ideas, see another story - 12 Budget Friendly Ideas For A Fabulous Kitchen.

One House - Five Faces
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

