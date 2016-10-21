Before and After: A Crowded Attic Becomes A Sensational Spa

This attic looked like most other attics before architects from Shulz.Rooms got ahold of it! The space went from a stuffy storage space to a splendid spa, complete with sauna! Considering most homes' natural tendency to collect heat in the attic, placing a shower and sauna in the attic space is a practical choice for anyone who likes stepping out onto a warm floor after a cleanse. It might take some de-cluttering to turn an attic into livable space, but transforming a room that gets visited only when absolutely necessary into a relaxing escape that you look forward to using every day is a major upgrade!
It's a familiar picture: silver insulation poofing out from the walls, cardboard boxes stacked in disorderly piles, a stash of Christmas ornaments, lawn chairs, and other things you forgot you even owned in the first place. It's a typical image of an ordinary attic, and it's hard to see the potential in a dark, unfinished, and utilitarian room like this. Just wait and see…
Take careful note of these attic stairs – they're about to become a modern, streamlined set of stairs that sets the tone for the attic spa. These over-stained orange bannisters and chipped steps have got to go!
Gone is the creaking, forgotten (and much too orange) stairway door – here, this new attic entrance enjoys a swift modern sliding door that has
cutting edge written all over it. The translucent material creates a much more inviting vibe than the original solid wood, and the frosted glass look transmits the sense that you're about to enter a stylish home spa.
The relaxing mood lighting starts here, even before you reach the room! These new wooden stairs offer a natural, raw texture unlike the the monochromatic orange of before. This eco-centric design uses the calming effects of nature, along with a dynamic contrast of light and shadow, to instill a grounding, sensory vibe far before you even reach the destination. This attic is truly an escape to another world!
Here, a view of the top of the stairs hardly reveals that you're looking out over the stairs at all! Gone are the wooden railings – in their place you can (barely) see a set of fine glass panes that vanish from the center of the room, opening up the attic space. To give the attic spa a lift, the ceiling has been refinished in a white plaster, and skylights have been added to the peak of the roof in order to create the sensation of natural light flooding the upper area of the space, creating a lively atmosphere.
This corner of the room is perfect for a quiet fireside read – after a jump in the sauna, of course!
Where there was once a few cardboard boxes, this half of the attic room has been given a new chance at life by filling the space with a luxurious sauna. With a space so beautiful built from something so dark and stuffy, it's hard to imagine why homes have attics – and not saunas – in the first place.
Scaling back, you can observe how the architects have placed a freestanding central sink smack dab in the middle of the room. This convenient central feature makes it easy to go from one activity to another (from a massage to a quiet read, perhaps?) while providing an easy opportunity to wipe off any oil or moisture along the way. Clever!
This shower looks like something from a 4-star hotel, with its dramatic dark grey surface, glowing backlit shelf, and glossy glass door. Add in the heated towel rack zig-zagging in a rectangular design just outside the shower door, and you've got yourself a prime bathing experience.
The room has come a long way from the utilitarian storage room that it once was, but these designers still managed to preserve the functional, practical aspect of the room. Here, storage has been added in a spot that's too low to be a walking space, making use of otherwise unlivable space within the room. An angled cut in the door makes it possible to fit the closet as close to the angled wall as possible, while a low-profile design helps the closet door to blend into the wall that surrounds it for a seamless look.
