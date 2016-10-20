This Towering Home Scores A View Over The Neighbours

Another advantage of this home's height is the way the family can enjoy views over the treetops. With an almost treehouse-like atmosphere, this main floor enjoys a panoramic view of the countryside, accompanied by a small bird ornament perching on the window sill that draws a playful connection with the outdoors. While the lower floor enjoys an open connection with the home's immediate natural surroundings, the architects have saved the viewing elements for a higher floor where the vantage point is absolutely prime.

A low-profile corner sofa makes for a comfortable location to enjoy the sun's rays, while at the same time sitting low enough to provide an unobstructed view of the tree-filled horizon.