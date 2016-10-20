This Towering Home Scores A View Over The Neighbours

This compact home built by architects from Sue Architekten appears to unfold like something out of a Mother Goose nursery rhyme, perching upon a lower floor that can be opened up to enjoy seamless access to the patio. This unique, flexible design creates a space with a free dialogue between the indoors and the out – while the wooden mass encompasses a cozy, tidy interior, the lower white mass is a fairly open space where a breeze could blow through all of the rooms on a summer day.
Working with a smaller plot of land, these architects have built the home upwards instead of outwards, conserving valuable yard space by creating a structure that's taller than it is wide. In a world where homes are most often wider than they are tall, this unique composition takes on a towering, topsy-turvy appearance that lends the home a hint of the surreal.
Another advantage of this home's height is the way the family can enjoy views over the treetops. With an almost treehouse-like atmosphere, this main floor enjoys a panoramic view of the countryside, accompanied by a small bird ornament perching on the window sill that draws a playful connection with the outdoors. While the lower floor enjoys an open connection with the home's immediate natural surroundings, the architects have saved the viewing elements for a higher floor where the vantage point is absolutely prime.
A low-profile corner sofa makes for a comfortable location to enjoy the sun's rays, while at the same time sitting low enough to provide an unobstructed view of the tree-filled horizon.
Turning the home's white-on-wood theme inside out, here in the interior, the theme becomes wood-on-white, with a smooth cream palette acting as host to light wooden elements. From dark to light, this room offers a balanced array of shades, from the dark matte grey of the fireplace and lamp to the mid-tones in the floor, and finally the soft ivory in the sofa and walls. With a window full of light on one side, and a fireplace full of warmth on the other, this simple living room exudes a strong sense of balance and comfort.
Just as the interior decor in the living room displays a range of colors, it manifests an appealing collection of textures, shapes, and materials as well! The sofa has a sort of
canvas look and feel, while the fireplace offers a smooth grey slate. The polished metal lamp adds a hint of glamour and shine, while the golden coffee table amps things up with a touch of regality. Smooth, blank walls run alongside textured wood, framing a room full of subtle circles, diamonds, rectangles, columns, triangles, and more. Talk about balance – this stimulating, textured room has a bit of everything!
Exemplifying the crisp, light, and modern characteristics of Scandinavian style, this dining room keeps things light and airy with light hues and soft surfaces. A thin tabletop and fine chair legs create a lower half that looks refined and light, letting the room lift towards the ceiling – a nice touch in a room of low to average ceiling height. With a black wicker lamp hanging low over the table, your gaze is both lowered from the ceiling, centering the focus on what matters most – all of the smiling faces that will gather around the dining room table.
The dining room appears to continue in a seamless sweep, extending onto the patio where similarly-styled furniture can be found. This stylish hybrid of indoor and outdoor spaces makes for a vibrant and natural spot to have a family meal, and can provide the atmosphere of an outdoor picnic, rain or shine!
