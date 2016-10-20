Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This Towering Home Scores A View Over The Neighbours

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

This compact home built by architects from Sue Architekten appears to unfold like something out of a Mother Goose nursery rhyme, perching upon a lower floor that can be opened up to enjoy seamless access to the patio. This unique, flexible design creates a space with a free dialogue between the indoors and the out – while the wooden mass encompasses a cozy, tidy interior, the lower white mass is a fairly open space where a breeze could blow through all of the rooms on a summer day.

A Topsy-Turvy Tower

Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Modern houses
Franz&amp;Sue

Franz&Sue
Franz&amp;Sue
Franz&Sue

Working with a smaller plot of land, these architects have built the home upwards instead of outwards, conserving valuable yard space by creating  a structure that's taller than it is wide. In a world where homes are most often wider than they are tall, this unique composition takes on a towering, topsy-turvy appearance that lends the home a hint of the surreal.

Rooms with a View

Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Living room
Franz&amp;Sue

Franz&Sue
Franz&amp;Sue
Franz&Sue

Another advantage of this home's height is the way the family can enjoy views over the treetops. With an almost treehouse-like atmosphere, this main floor enjoys a panoramic view of the countryside, accompanied by a small bird ornament perching on the window sill that draws a playful connection with the outdoors. While the lower floor enjoys an open connection with the home's immediate natural surroundings, the architects have saved the viewing elements for a higher floor where the vantage point is absolutely prime. 

A low-profile corner sofa makes for a comfortable location to enjoy the sun's rays, while at the same time sitting low enough to provide an unobstructed view of the tree-filled horizon.

Inside Out

Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Living room
Franz&amp;Sue

Franz&Sue
Franz&amp;Sue
Franz&Sue

Turning the home's white-on-wood theme inside out, here in the interior, the theme becomes wood-on-white, with a smooth cream palette acting as host to light wooden elements. From dark to light, this room offers a balanced array of shades, from the dark matte grey of the fireplace and lamp to the mid-tones in the floor, and finally the soft ivory in the sofa and walls. With a window full of light on one side, and a fireplace full of warmth on the other, this simple living room exudes a strong sense of balance and comfort.

A Unique Blend of Materials and Shapes

Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Modern living room
Franz&amp;Sue

Franz&Sue
Franz&amp;Sue
Franz&Sue

Just as the interior decor in the living room displays a range of colors, it manifests an appealing collection of textures, shapes, and materials as well! The sofa has a sort of canvas look and feel, while the fireplace offers a smooth grey slate. The polished metal lamp adds a hint of glamour and shine, while the golden coffee table amps things up with a  touch of regality. Smooth, blank walls run alongside textured wood, framing a room full of subtle circles, diamonds, rectangles, columns, triangles, and more. Talk about balance – this stimulating, textured room has a bit of everything!

Scandinavian Dining Room

Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Minimalist dining room
Franz&amp;Sue

Franz&Sue
Franz&amp;Sue
Franz&Sue

Exemplifying the crisp, light, and modern characteristics of Scandinavian style, this dining room keeps things light and airy with light hues and soft surfaces. A thin tabletop and fine chair legs create a lower half that looks refined and light, letting the room lift towards the ceiling – a nice touch in a room of low to average ceiling height. With a black wicker lamp hanging low over the table,  your gaze is both lowered from the ceiling, centering the focus on what matters most – all of the smiling faces that will gather around the dining room table.

Open Dining Room

Loft im Grün - Umbau in Perchtoldsdorf, Franz&Sue Franz&Sue Patios & Decks
Franz&amp;Sue

Franz&Sue
Franz&amp;Sue
Franz&Sue

The dining room appears to continue in a seamless sweep, extending onto the patio where similarly-styled furniture can be found. This stylish hybrid of indoor and outdoor spaces makes for a vibrant and natural spot to have a family meal, and can provide the atmosphere of an outdoor picnic, rain or shine!

If you enjoy the light, dreamy, almost fairytale atmosphere of this home, have a look at these 5 homes that have been styled after famous novels!

Home Reno: A Gorgeous Remodel From The Ground Up
What do you think of this work of modern architecture? Share your insight below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks