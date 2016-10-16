Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Eye-Popping Façades That Leave A Lasting Impression

Justwords Justwords
Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Your dream home needs visualizing before it can be rendered in reality. Which is why; 3D façade designs can help you to decide on what kind of abode you really need and desire. Three dimensional modelling also helps professionals to construct your home in a way that is as close as possible to your imagination. So here we bring you 20 stunning ideas which will inspire you to get started with your own project without delay. While some façade impress with the use of different materials, others entice with their minimalism or simplicity. Pick the one that attracts you the most and embark on your journey of becoming a proud homeowner.

1. Embracing outdoor pleasures

CASA CELAYA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

The rear facade of this double storey residence opens up to a lush garden and refreshing pool, while large terraces and balconies offer open air joys.

2. When garage is the star

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This neat and sleek facade impresses by bringing together different materials and featuring a snazzy garage illuminated by stylish recessed lights.

3. Openness and lighting

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered by the talented architects at Entorno Arquitectura, this house banks on lavish glazing for the second floor, stylish slats for the ground floor, and artful lighting for a beautiful facade.

4. Play of different materials

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Wood, slim blackened slats, glass and concrete come together to infuse this modern facade with visual intrigue.

5. A glassy affair

CASA BALCONES, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

All three levels of this magnificent abode have walls lavishly lined with glass to offer stunning views of the natural beauty surrounding the property.

6. Interesting volumes

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

The different volumes of this facade offer visual depth and interest, since some are closed and some are open. Glass, stone, wooden slats offer textural appeal too.

7. Levelled interest

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Wood Wood effect
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

The simple facade here is partially concealed behind a long and slatted gate, which makes for a quirky and smart touch. Steps lead you to the first storey of the house which is below the ground level.

8. Unusual terrace and garden

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

The rear façade of this abode impresses with unusual colours, a wooden terrace decked with pebbles and pretty plants, and unique lighting.

9. Imposing yet stylish

CaSA LINDA VISTA Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern houses
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

This towering two storey house combines frosted glass doors with square and clear windows to make for a unique statement that combines openness with privacy.

10. Texture play

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist house
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

The artful combination of glass, wood and stone helps this facade to stand out from its neighbours and intrigue onlookers visually.

11. Nature-loving facade

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
Grow Arquitectos

Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos

This two-storey house opens up to a gorgeous garden decked with stylish furniture, so that you can admire nature’s beauty comfortably. The large terrace on the upper storey features beautiful flower beds too.

12. Minimalism and linearity

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

The simple and sleek lines of this minimalistic and low-lying facade have been given a dash of pizzazz with lush green cacti.

13. Shadow effect

Casa de Campo MM, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The shadows cast by the projecting volumes of this facade add to the charm of the building. So while designing your home, you need to understand how different shadows will impact the look of the structure.

14. Contemporary and linear

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered chiefly with clear sheets of glass and stylish wooden panels, this home’s facade is an extremely modern, linear and trendy affair.

15. Materials and colours

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

While combining different materials like wood, stone and concrete for the facade, it is crucial to gauge how all the hues will look together. For this home for instance, the brown earthiness of wood goes very well with the grey stone accents and white concrete walls.

16. A sprawling facade

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

An elongated and linearly inspired facade can be a glorious sight, especially when paired with tall and lush palm trees.

17. Focus on privacy

CASA-ME, CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion Modern houses Concrete White
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

When privacy is your key concern, a facade with solid lines and shapes is perfect. Note how this white and stone-laden facade looks so attractive against the verdant lawn.

18. Stylish transparency

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist house
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

With a glass-bound terrace, and futuristic and white volumes, this house looks deceptively lightweight and unique. Stone walls and creative lighting add contrast and pizzazz to the facade.

19. Lights and interesting materials

Casa Manzano, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist house White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Beautiful interior lights shine through the stylish and generous glass accents of this fashionable facade, while a wooden pillar and slats contribute to the texture play.

20. A unique and open facade

Casa en Sierra Andina, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist house White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

With glass panels lavishly lining both floors of this slightly raised house, a feeling of openness rules the facade. The living and dining areas on the ground floor embrace the garden outside, while a tall palm tree and pretty lights deck the entrance.

For more inspiration, check out another ideabook - 13 Fabulous Entrance Designs For Small Homes.

A Quaint and Romantic Italian Home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

