A Gorgeous Home To Spend Your Golden Years In

Now take a look at the dining space we just saw from the floor above. Note how glass doors open up to integrate this area with the wooden patio outside, when you are entertaining guests or hosting an open air party. This way, many people can be accommodated and catered to conveniently.

Hope you enjoyed the tour of this stylish and outdoor-friendly Japanese house as much as we did. For more inspiration, check out another tour - A Unique Apartment With A Curvy Surprise.