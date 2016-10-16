The Tremendous Thatch Roof Home

Its hard to balance elegant modern design with traditional elements, like a thatched roof, but this house pulls it off phenomenally. Architects Kwint began with an old barn for this project and turned it into the tremendously modern and expertly designed home. They focused on the flow of natural light and high-quality materials that make this home stand out from the rest. Let's take a look!
The architects kept the look of a traditional thatched roof and blended in natural materials like the wooden railing and stone wall. Beneath these natural elements are the cornerstones of modern design: huge windows for walls, and a matte black exterior. This fusion creates a unique exterior that feels surprisingly unified considering the number of materials used.
From the side we can see that the architect installed a bottom-floor courtyard that wraps around one half of the house. It allows in a ton of sunlight to the basement, and gives the residents a more private outdoor area. The single oak tree is a nice touch too.
The high ceilings really make the interior spaces of the home feel dramatic. The plain wood roof supports are a great way to emphasis this grand architectural feature, while maintaining the natural and traditional feeling of the home. We suspect that's also why the light striped wood was chosen as the main kitchen material.
A second way to dramatize this ceiling is to have a shelf run all of the way up to it. Instead of adding a top bar to contain the shelf, it simple melds into the slanting ceiling to keep the feeling of upward momentum going. Also in this space is a dark floor with similarly dark leather furniture. Both look very sophisticated against the modern white walls. Of you're inspired by unique bookshelf designs you can find many more in our gallery here.
The high-quality materials are even more apparent in this sapce. There isn't just a dark concrete floor and light pine shelving. No, that shimmering black counter-top that floats over the shelves is really unique and elegant. The black tile running along the floor creates a great distinction in the design and speaks of the architect's close attention to detail. Our favourite element has to be the horizontal taps though. They're not just beautiful, they also leave some extra counter space that would be really useful.
Remember that basement courtyard that brought in a lot of natural light? That's directly across from these basement stairs and, wow, could you even tell that this was a basement? What a great example of innovative design!
