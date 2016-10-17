Distinct Design In An Eco-Home

The two wings of this house are asymmetrically shaped and connected by a lovely courtyard that also functions as the home's main entrance. Wild shapes are in every room of this home, next to gorgeous contemporary materials and all of the functionality you expect from a modern home. Nash Baker architects created a very distinct design with this home, all while adding in environmentally-friendly elements!
Here you can see how distinct the two wings of the home are, with the courtyard in the center. The black timber cladding is a traditional element of the barns of the area, to which the architects added some modern metal accents and two unusually asymmetrical roofs.
How do you get wood to be this amazingly light, while still protecting it from spills and wear? The architects coated each Douglas Fir panel with lime, which further lightens the finishes but also prevents the wood from turning yellow over time. Notice also that the asymmetrical ceiling height has been accented with long strips of light down either side. This open-concept space makes quite the statement.
Turning to face the entryway, we can see how the two sides of the building shelter the courtyard and make the entrance feel private. With such a enclosed entryway the architects can afford to put huge glass panels around the doorway to let natural light flood through the home. We also get a peek at how minimalist the kitchen is from this angle. There isn't a cupboard handle or a single piece of clutter in sight!
Perhaps the most unusual shape in the home is this clever staircase, that turns into a shelf next to the wall and pivots to allow access to the basement at the bottom. The staircase feels like an optical illusion, but adds in practicality with the shelving too.
This space makes use of the clever lighting from the kitchen, this time to brighten up the mirror. There's also an unusually shaped skylight, highlighted by the metallic towel rack just beneath it. We love the luxurious shower too, it feels so free with only glass between the water and the rest of the room. You can find more contemporary bathrooms you'll want to copy in our gallery here.
This cozy patio corner was designed with parties in mind. The architects wanted to offer an enclosed space to entertain the guests which felt connected to the rest of the home. We think its a glowing success!
