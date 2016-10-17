Your browser is out-of-date.

Distinct Design In An Eco-Home

Private Business2 Private Business2
Bourne Lane Eco-House, Kent, Nash Baker Architects Ltd
The two wings of this house are asymmetrically shaped and connected by a lovely courtyard that also functions as the home's main entrance. Wild shapes are in every room of this home, next to gorgeous contemporary materials and all of the functionality you expect from a modern home. Nash Baker architects created a very distinct design with this home, all while adding in environmentally-friendly elements! 

Exterior

Front elevation of ​Bourne Lane eco-house in Kent Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Here you can see how distinct the two wings of the home are, with the courtyard in the center. The black timber cladding is a traditional element of the barns of the area, to which the architects added some modern metal accents and two unusually asymmetrical roofs. 

Light Interior

​The open plan kitchen and living room at the Bourne Lane Eco House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

How do you get wood to be this amazingly light, while still protecting it from spills and wear? The architects coated each Douglas Fir panel with lime, which further lightens the finishes but also prevents the wood from turning yellow over time. Notice also that the asymmetrical ceiling height has been accented with long strips of light down either side. This open-concept space makes quite the statement. 

Entryway

Entrance hall and stair well area at Bourne Lane House in Kent. Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Turning to face the entryway, we can see how the two sides of the building shelter the courtyard and make the entrance feel private. With such a enclosed entryway the architects can afford to put huge glass panels around the doorway to let natural light flood through the home. We also get a peek at how minimalist the kitchen is from this angle. There isn't a cupboard handle or a single piece of clutter in sight! 

Twisted Stair

​The Douglas Fir staircase and flooring in the hall at Bourne Lane House in Kent Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Perhaps the most unusual shape in the home is this clever staircase, that turns into a shelf next to the wall and pivots to allow access to the basement at the bottom. The staircase feels like an optical illusion, but adds in practicality with the shelving too. 

Bright Bathroom

​A bathroom at Bourne Lane House Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

This space makes use of the clever lighting from the kitchen, this time to brighten up the mirror. There's also an unusually shaped skylight, highlighted by the metallic towel rack just beneath it. We love the luxurious shower too, it feels so free with only glass between the water and the rest of the room. You can find more contemporary bathrooms you'll want to copy in our gallery here.

Night Entertainment

Rear entrance of ​Bourne Lane eco-house in Kent at twilight Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

This cozy patio corner was designed with parties in mind. The architects wanted to offer an enclosed space to entertain the guests which felt connected to the rest of the home. We think its a glowing success! 

One way to add distinct style to your own home is to model the decor after your favourite book. Check out our novel-inspired rooms here

Nice on the outside, great on the inside!
What did you think of this home's staircase? Let us know in the comments! 

