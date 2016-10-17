How Your Home Can Help You Reduce Waste

Waste Reduction Week in Canada is a national environmental campaign that builds awareness around issues of sustainable and responsible consumption, encourages choice for more environmentally responsible products/services, and promotes actions that divert more waste from disposal and conserve natural resources.
From Oct. 17 – 23, Canadians will be reminded to adopt more environmentally conscious choices. So we at homify thought we'd also chime in!
You know that household waste can be a big burden on our environment, but have you been told that minimizing your waste can lead to some stylish home improvements? Let us show you how your home can help you reduce your waste, while improving your style!
A top tip to reduce your household waste is to buy less boxed items and more fresh greens. Once you make a switch to this package-less lifestyle you'll notice that you need a way bigger fridge. So then you can update your appliances to some stainless steel, energy-efficient, versions.
One big issue stopping some households from composting and recycling is annoyingly bulky or outdoor storage bins. This simple pull-out container has everything you need in one drawer. Now that you have some compostable material, lets head out to the garden.
You can transfer your compost to outdoor bins and in a few months you'll have some nutrient rich dirt to put to use in the garden. This can save you in the pocket book, and then growing veggies in the beds can supply you with more of that fresh produce you're trying to use. It's a win-win! Talk to your local carpenter about getting some pre-used wood to build the beds out of.
Before you throw any major item out, consider whether you can put it to use as a decorative or functional item in your home. This colourful and playful room is made entirely out of re-used items, including milk crates, barrels, old table tops and parts of broken furniture.
One great way to re-use items is to turn them into toys or even jungle gyms for your kids. Old tires might be the first thing you think of here, but you can get even more creative. This old netting, from broken hockey nets, makes a great loft for the kids. You might need professional help designing a safe play area though.
One easy recycling job that you can do all yourself is to re-use old fabrics for new, smaller projects. Towels become face cloths, rugs become seat cushions, old coats or sweaters become accent pillow fabric. The possibilities are endless!
If you make any major renovations to your home you may be left with some old materials, like bricks and wood, that you want to get rid of. But wait! Up-cycling old wooden furniture, and adding brick walls full of character, are both stylish home trends right now. So put your free materials to good use! Have palette wood leftover? Here's 44 things you can do with them!