How Your Home Can Help You Reduce Waste

Waste Reduction Week in Canada is a national environmental campaign that builds awareness around issues of sustainable and responsible consumption, encourages choice for more environmentally responsible products/services, and promotes actions that divert more waste from disposal and conserve natural resources.

From Oct. 17 – 23, Canadians will be reminded to adopt more environmentally conscious choices. So we at homify thought we'd also chime in!

You know that household waste can be a big burden on our environment, but have you been told that minimizing your waste can lead to some stylish home improvements? Let us show you how your home can help you reduce your waste, while improving your style!