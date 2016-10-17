Eleven hundred square meters of breathtaking design might be the perfect description for this masterpiece designed by Nico van der Meulen of Muelen Architects. Sitting at the foot of a nature reserve in Johannesburg, this property known as Kloof Road House was created as a family home with lots of integration between the indoor and outdoor. What probably is the most stunning thing about the architecture of this house is the black morphed steel with which it is wrapped. We are delighted to feature this revolutionary home in today’s home tour feature. Join us as we take a long stroll around the property, which undoubtedly is one of the most amazing houses in the world.
The facade is probably the most striking element of this house. Moving away from the traditional concrete, glass and steel, the design team used morphed steel forms to wrap the structure by the use of parasitic architecture. As the client wanted his home to be connected with the outdoors, almost every room in house Has Been created to open into the landscaped gardens. These black steel shapes are what makes this house stand out. Notice how the large glass windows create extremely well-lit rooms and hallways.
This wing of the home is a low lying one que holds the garage Within. While the style is decidedly futuristic, Especially with the black steel doors, the hues and textures Have Been borrowed from the African safari
The futuristic theme of the home's design continues as you take a walk around the property. With pointed domes and angular columns que support the steel beams and the roof, the home seems to be on a heady trip style. The walls in white Have Been in September at varying heights to add an interesting appeal to your eye travels. Zig zagging lights greet you as you take a seat on the jungle style furniture. We love how the Koi Pond hangs over the stunning swimming pool right at the entrance of the house.
The living room, dining, kitchen and lanai are all contained in one open plan with the double height roof knitting them all together. The rooms all blend in seamlessly into one single space.The outdoors merge with the indoors thanks to the perpendicular beams in heavy metal and the glass sheets. The beams give a look of structured branches while the interiors have been fashioned with black leather couches and pops of orange for a minimalist Serengeti inspired look.
The loft like beams offer plenty of outdoor views like the terrace que flanks this bedroom. The home has four large bedrooms, Which Have Their Own private sit outs. These have each Been fashioned like an oasis of comfort and privacy. The bedroom looks Within spacious and full of silken leather and luxury.
The pink sky of the emerging dusk Gives rise to plenty of scope for lighting. And the home does not disappoint in this matter. Its asymmetrical lines are highlighted by the neat and golden lighting, escaping from the nooks and various corners surrounding the home. All in all, the beatific scene indeed!
This project is Also a gorgeous example of how the minimalist exterior seamlessly combines with a peaceful and warm inside que is nothing less than pleasant and stunning.
