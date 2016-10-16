This Home Is A Bold Black Beauty

The picturesque German capital of Berlin is not just historically rich, but also peppered with a quaint mix of traditional and contemporary architectures. And today, you will get to explore an unusually bold and minimalistic country house here, rendered by the architects at C95 Architekten. Clad in black on the outside and white on the inside, this ultramodern residence impresses with its sleek designs, stylish storage solutions and affinity for nature. Surrounded by verdant woods, this abode truly redefines a refuge.
The house, on the first glance, seems like a geometrically precise structure replete with neat lines and no-fuss doors and windows. The black hue of the exterior walls contributes to the uniqueness of the building, and makes it stand out from its neighbours effortlessly. The colour makes a striking and bold statement against the verdant green landscape too, and proclaims the owner’s love for elegant simplicity with élan.
The spotless white interiors of the house offer a stunning visual contrast after the unusual black exteriors. It also makes the rooms seem spacious, bright and airy. This stylish reading nook especially caught our eye with its lavish armchair, footstool and the curvy chrome lamp. While the faux animal skin spices up the soothing environs, the massive glass window allows you to soak in the beauty of nature gloriously. What a wonderful way to connect with the outdoors, while enjoying indoor comforts.
Large glass doors are an integral part of this residence, as we discover while exploring the living and dining spaces. They allow abundant amounts of sunlight and fresh air to flood the interiors, and brighten up the white environs remarkably. Plush and trendy sofas and ottomans offer cosy seating in the living area, while sleek and minimalistic furniture rule the roost in the dining space. From this vantage point, you can admire nature unhindered, while entertaining friends and family or dining with them. Now let’s take a closer look at the shelf right next to the dining space.
The floor to ceiling subtly quirky shelf is equipped with numerous cubbies to hold books or bric-a-brac if you wish. It goes beautifully with the pristine whiteness of the interiors, while the books and the black and wooden chair offer colourful distraction. Large windows with black metal frames break the monotony of white too, and let you admire nature’s lush bounty.
Mosaic tiles flaunting shades of grey and white make the minimalistic and smart bathroom stand out from the rest of the home. A large glass window ensures a charming outdoorsy view as well as the ample influx of sunlight, while sleek sanitary wares and fixtures make this a cosy place.
The rear facade of this house is as bold and impressive as the front, but it appears more open and airy. Credit goes to the large glass doors on the ground storey and the expansive terrace with a neat slatted balustrade on the upper storey. The patio is simple, sleek and perfect for enjoying open air meals, unwinding under towering trees, or peaceful sunbathing.
Unusual, bold, minimalistic and stylish… this German home is a refreshing and unique sight for sore eyes.