This Home Is A Bold Black Beauty

The rear facade of this house is as bold and impressive as the front, but it appears more open and airy. Credit goes to the large glass doors on the ground storey and the expansive terrace with a neat slatted balustrade on the upper storey. The patio is simple, sleek and perfect for enjoying open air meals, unwinding under towering trees, or peaceful sunbathing.

Unusual, bold, minimalistic and stylish… this German home is a refreshing and unique sight for sore eyes. Take another tour for more ideas - This Family Home Is Simply Surprising.